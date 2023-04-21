Encapsulants Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Encapsulants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Encapsulants Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Encapsulants estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$981.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $424.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Encapsulants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$424.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$373.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
