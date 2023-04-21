Encapsulants Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Encapsulants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Encapsulants Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Encapsulants estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$981.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $424.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Encapsulants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$424.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$373.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Encapsulants Market to Register Steady Growth

Consumer Electronic Applications to Account for Largest Share of the Market

Epoxy Segment to Emerge as the Leading Segment

Encapsulants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Spur Market Demand

Growing Number of Electric Vehicles to Drive Market Growth

Percentage Share of Electric Vehicles of the Total Vehicle Sales in Various Countries: 2018

Growth in Advanced Electronic Packaging to Spur Market Demand

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices to Support Market Growth

Challenges

Stringent Regulations for VOC Emissions

Product Innovations

Launch of New Range of Encapsulants by Select Players

