Drone Simulator Global Market Report 2023: Fast Evolving Use Case of Drones Across Diverse Application Verticals Creates Conducive Environment for Growth

Global Drone Simulator Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Drone Simulator estimated at US$597.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.6% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $174.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The Drone Simulator market in the U.S. is estimated at US$174.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$259.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.
- Aegis Technologies Group
- CAE, Inc.
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
- HAVELSAN A.S.
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- L3 Link Simulation & Training
- Leonardo SpA
- Silkan
- Simlat Ltd.
- Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.
- Zen Technologies Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- An Introduction to Drones
- Drone Simulators: Enabling End-to-End Drone Flight Training
- Robust Growth on the Cards for Drone Simulators Market
- US and Europe: Primary Revenue Contributors
- China Emerges as a High Growth Market
- Drone Simulator - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Fast Evolving Use Case of Drones Across Diverse Application Verticals Creates Conducive Environment for Drone Simulators Market
- Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by End-Use Sector for the Years 2019 and 2025
- Military Drone Simulators Steer Market Expansion
- Northbound Trajectory in Military Drone Spending Enhances Market Prospects
- Noteworthy Military Drone Models
- World Military UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Country/Region for the Years 2019 and 2025
- World Military UAV Production (in Units) by Country/Region for the Years 2019 and 2025
- Soaring Drone Deployments in Commercial Applications Augurs Well
- Noteworthy Commercial Drone Models
- Software: Largest and Fastest Growing Market Segment
- PC-based Drone Simulators Make Gains
- Rising Demand for FPV Simulators
- Technology Advancements Pave Way for Wider Uptake of Drone Simulators
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
