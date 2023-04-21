Drone Simulator Global Market Report 2023: Fast Evolving Use Case of Drones Across Diverse Application Verticals Creates Conducive Environment for Growth

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Simulator - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Drone Simulator Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Drone Simulator estimated at US$597.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.6% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $174.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR



The Drone Simulator market in the U.S. is estimated at US$174.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$259.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -

Aegis Technologies Group

CAE, Inc.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

HAVELSAN A.S.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

L3 Link Simulation & Training

Leonardo SpA

Silkan

Simlat Ltd.

Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.

Zen Technologies Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $597.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Drones

Drone Simulators: Enabling End-to-End Drone Flight Training

Robust Growth on the Cards for Drone Simulators Market

US and Europe: Primary Revenue Contributors

China Emerges as a High Growth Market

Drone Simulator - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fast Evolving Use Case of Drones Across Diverse Application Verticals Creates Conducive Environment for Drone Simulators Market

Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by End-Use Sector for the Years 2019 and 2025

Military Drone Simulators Steer Market Expansion

Northbound Trajectory in Military Drone Spending Enhances Market Prospects

Noteworthy Military Drone Models

World Military UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Country/Region for the Years 2019 and 2025

World Military UAV Production (in Units) by Country/Region for the Years 2019 and 2025

Soaring Drone Deployments in Commercial Applications Augurs Well

Noteworthy Commercial Drone Models

Software: Largest and Fastest Growing Market Segment

PC-based Drone Simulators Make Gains

Rising Demand for FPV Simulators

Technology Advancements Pave Way for Wider Uptake of Drone Simulators

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



