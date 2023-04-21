Flash News: OKX Lets Users Decide Which Meme Tokens Get Listed With Meme Token Vote

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, is pleased to announce that it has opened a meme token voting event as of April 21, 2023.



Until April 24 at 6am UTC, Users can deposit their preferred meme coins to OKX to vote for their favorite tokens to be listed. The meme tokens included in the vote are:

ArbDoge AI ($AIDOGE)

BONE ShibaSwap ($BONE)

Bonk ($BONK)

Optimus AI ($OPTI)

Pepe ($PEPE)



The results of the vote will be announced on April 24 at 10am UTC.

$AIDOGE is a deflationary token. It will be used by AIDOGE ecosystem applications. $AIDOGE belongs to everyone in the Arbitrum community and is also a necessary key to unlock the future chapters of the AIDOGE story.

$BONE is one of the flagship tokens for ShibaSwap, a decentralized ecosystem associated with the Shiba Inu community. Combined with SHIB and LEASH, BONE tokens play an integral role in the innovative reward system of ShibaSwap.

$BONK is the first Solana dog coin that specifically supports this community with the self-proclaimed mission to restore its power. Ultimately, $Bonk ambitions to become the main Solana coin.

$OPTI is a project made to support and honor Elon Musk's robot, Optimus. Optimus ambition is to build and foster the largest AI community while helping to provide exposure and resources to some of these innovations.

$Pepe coin celebrates the essence of online communities and taps into the collective force of internet culture by linking the Pepe the Frog meme with cryptocurrency, giving users a fun and interesting digital currency.

