Global Acrylic Fibers Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030 at a 3.5% CAGR

Global Acrylic Fibers Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Acrylic Fibers estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Staple Acrylic Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Filament Acrylic Fibers segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Acrylic Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Acrylic Fibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Acrylic Fibers

Global Acrylic Fibers Market to Grow at a Steady Rate

Staple Acrylic Fibres Dominate the Global Acrylic Fibers Market Growth

Growing Urbanization and the Rising Emphasis on Fashion Clothing Propels the Market for Acrylic Fibers

Growing Demand for Blended Fabrics to Spur the Market for Acrylic Fibers

Cotton-blended Yarns - Much in Demand

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand from Apparel Industry for Acrylic Fibers Drives Market Opportunities

Increasing Use of Acrylic Fibers in Household Furnishings Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Manufacturers Continue to Maintain Steady Prices despite Decline in Acrylonitrile Costs

Acrylic Fibers Face Competition from Low-cost Fibers including Polyester Fibers

Declining Global Exports of Acrylic Fibers

