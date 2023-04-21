Data Center Switches Global Market Report 2023: Data Center Bandwidth Requirements Continue to Escalate Worldwide

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Switches - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Center Switches Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Switches estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Access, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Core segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Data Center Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -

Arista Networks, Inc.

Bay Microsystems, Inc.

Centec Networks (Su Zhou) Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cumulus Networks Inc.

Dell Technologies

D-Link Corporation

Edge-Core Networks Corporation

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

H3C Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Lenovo

Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Quanta Cloud Technology

Silicom Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Data Center Switch

Data Center Switch: Market Prospects and Outlook

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Dominant Players in the Data Center Switch Market

M&A Gathers Steam

Data Center Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Soaring Data Center Infrastructure Spending Amid Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Augments Market Prospects

Data Center Bandwidth Requirements Continue to Escalate Worldwide

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Market Prospects

Ethernet Switch: Dominant Technology Type

Breakdown of Data Center Ethernet Switch Market Revenues (in %) by Bandwidth for the Years 2015 through 2022

Ethernet-Based Silicon Switch Gains Wider Traction

Rising Demand for White Box Switches

Breakdown of Data Center Ethernet Switch Market Revenues (in %) by Category: 2019

Evolving Role of Fiber Channel Technology Widens Business Case for Fiber Channel Switches

InfiniBand Switches Continue to Make Gains

Technology Advancements & Product Enhancements Steer Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



