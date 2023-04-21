Data Center Switches Global Market Report 2023: Data Center Bandwidth Requirements Continue to Escalate Worldwide

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Switches - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Data Center Switches Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Switches estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Access, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Core segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Data Center Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -
- Arista Networks, Inc.
- Bay Microsystems, Inc.
- Centec Networks (Su Zhou) Co., Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cumulus Networks Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- D-Link Corporation
- Edge-Core Networks Corporation
- Extreme Networks, Inc.
- Fortinet, Inc.
- H3C Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Lenovo
- Mellanox Technologies, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Silicom Ltd.
- ZTE Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- An Introduction to Data Center Switch
- Data Center Switch: Market Prospects and Outlook
- COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
- Dominant Players in the Data Center Switch Market
- M&A Gathers Steam
- Data Center Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Soaring Data Center Infrastructure Spending Amid Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Augments Market Prospects
- Data Center Bandwidth Requirements Continue to Escalate Worldwide
- Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022
- Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Market Prospects
- Ethernet Switch: Dominant Technology Type
- Breakdown of Data Center Ethernet Switch Market Revenues (in %) by Bandwidth for the Years 2015 through 2022
- Ethernet-Based Silicon Switch Gains Wider Traction
- Rising Demand for White Box Switches
- Breakdown of Data Center Ethernet Switch Market Revenues (in %) by Category: 2019
- Evolving Role of Fiber Channel Technology Widens Business Case for Fiber Channel Switches
- InfiniBand Switches Continue to Make Gains
- Technology Advancements & Product Enhancements Steer Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
