Dairy Food Global Market Report 2023

The global dairy food market grew from $944.39 billion in 2022 to $1,018.35 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dairy food market is expected to grow to $1329.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The dairy food market consists of sales of buttermilk, cheese, cream, soy milk, whipping cream, butter, and other dairy food.The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dairy products are foods that are made from milk.Dairy has been linked to improved heart and bone health.



Dairy products are high in protein, calcium, and vitamins.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dairy food market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the dairy food market.



The regions covered in the dairy food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of dairy foods are milk and butter, cheese, dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy products, ice cream, and frozen desserts.The milk and butter product are a solidified form of milk and contributes to cheese manufacturing.



The different distribution channels include supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and other distribution channels. The dairy food is sourced from cattle, sheep, goats, and camels.



The increasing demand for local, sustainable, and organic food production is expected to positively impact the dairy food market during the forecast period.Organic food production, including organic dairy products, places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection, and animal welfare.



Consumers are now becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognise as healthy.Across Europe, there is a very high import rate (especially for fruits and vegetables), as the rate of production is far lower than the consumer demand for organic produce.



For instance, in June 2022, the Organic Trade Association, a US-based trade association representing over 9,500 organic businesses, between the years 2020 and 2021, organic sales increased by 2% surpassing $ 63 billion as compared to previous years.Additionally, the sales of organic dairy products and eggs remained largely unchanged through 2021, but they still surpassed 2019 sales by about 11%.



This growing demand for organic products offers considerable opportunities for dairy product producers in both developed and developing countries, which is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the dairy food market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and has spread globally, including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials.Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the dairy food market will recover from the shock over the forecast period as it is a "black swan" event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The internet of things (IoT) technology is increasingly being used to track dairy products and ensure safe product handling.IoT technology consists of a network of devices, vehicles, or other items that continuously exchange data and provide insights into a process or system.



This technology is being used to track ingredients being used in products.Equipment connected to the internet in trucks and storage coolers can be used to monitor dairy products and tag them with environmental conditions like temperature or location that provide information about safe product handling during transportation.



For instance, the Chinese government implemented the National Food Quality Safety Traceability Platform, using IoT technology to improve the quality and safety of food production supply chains.



The countries covered in the dairy food market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dairy food research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dairy food statistics, including dairy food industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with dairy food share, detailed dairy food segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dairy food industry. This dairy food research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

