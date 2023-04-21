Fenix Outdoor: Pressrelease Annual General Meeting

English Swedish

Fenix ​​Outdoors' Annual General Meeting in Solna on April 21, 2023 has been held

The meeting resolved

to approve the Annual Report for 2022

the dividend 2022 to SEK 15.0 (15.0) per B-share and SEK 1.5 (1.5) per A-share

to grant discharge from liability for members of the Board and the Senior Executives

re-election of the Board; Mats Olsson, Ulf Gustafsson, Sebastian von Wallwitz, Susanne Dalsgaard Nordin and Rolf Schmid

re-election of Martin Nordin as Chairman of the Board

re-election of Compensation committee; Ulf Gustafsson and Susanne Dalsgaard Nordin

re-election of Dr. Philippe Meyer, lawyer, as Independent Proxy (for general meetings held in Switzerland) and Lars Sandberg, lawyer, as Independent Proxy (for General meetings held in Sweden), until the end of the next Annual General Meeting

re-election of Ernst & Young Ltd, in Zurich as auditors, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting

the following compensations: Maximum EUR 1,700,000 as total compensation to the Board for the financial year 2024. A total compensation to the Board of Directors of EUR 1,892,000 for 2022. Maximum EUR 3,000,000 as total fixed compensation to Senior Executives for the financial year 2024. A total variable compensation to the Senior Executives for the financial year 2022 equal to an amount of EUR 446,000. Granting of options to defined Fenix Outdoor executives



a. 22,000 options granted in 2022

b. 44,000 options granted in 2023

