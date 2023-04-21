English Finnish

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 APRIL 2023 AT 6.00 PM

PAYMENT OF SHARE REWARDS BY GRANTING OWN SHARES BASED ON ROBIT PLC’S LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

Robit Plc’s Board of Directors has decided to convey an estimated total of 38 500 of the company’s treasury shares without consideration to 12 key persons and executives covered by the Group’s long-term incentive plan in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Performance Share Plan (LTI 2020–2022).

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 15, 2023.

The shares will be transferred by April 28, 2023. After the transfer, the company holds a total of 13 808 treasury shares.

Robit Plc announced the long-term incentive plan in a stock exchange release issued on March 25, 2020.

ROBIT PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:

Arto Halonen, Group CEO

+358 40 028 0717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com