New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bakery & Confectionary Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284450/?utm_source=GNW

A., Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc.



The global bakery & confectionary market grew from $934.45 billion in 2022 to $993.64 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The bakery & confectionary market is expected to grow to $1216.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The bakery and confectionery market consists of sales of oats breakfast cereal, grains breakfast cereal, sugar, chocolate confectionery, sugar confectionery, gum confectionery, bread, cake, pastries, cookie and cracker, dry pasta, dough, flour mixes, tortilla, and other bakery and confectionery.The companies in the bakery and confectionery industry process raw materials into bakery and confectionery, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A bakery is a place where flour-based food such as bread, cake, and others are baked. A confectionary is a place where sweet-based products such as chocolates, gum and others that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates are sold.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bakery and confectionary market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the bakery and confectionary market.



The regions covered in the bakery and confectionary market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of bakery and confectionery include breakfast cereal, sugar and confectionery products, bread and bakery products, cookies, crackers, pasta, and tortillas.Breakfast cereal is a traditional breakfast food made from processed cereal grains.



The main distribution channels are supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and other distribution channels.



The world’s population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050.An increase in the population creates more demand for food.



Supply for materials used in bakery and confectionary and trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet the increased population. Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for bakery and confectionery products due to the rising population during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the bakery and confectionary market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and has spread globally, including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials.Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the bakery and confectionary market will recover from the shock over the forecast period as it is a "black swan" event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Confectionery manufacturers are increasingly using natural flavours in confectionery products.Innovation has been key to the development of the confectionery market.



According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the term "natural flavour" or "natural flavoring" means the essential oil, oleoresin, essence or extractive, protein hydrolysate, distillate, or any product of roasting, heating, or enzymolysis, which contains the flavouring constituents derived from a spice, fruit or fruit juice, vegetable or vegetable juice, etc.Using natural flavors manufacturers are imparting new and unique taste profiles into their products.



For instance, Zaabar, Rococo Chocolates, and Rozsavologyi Csokolade are manufacturing chocolate bars with cardamom flavouring.



The countries covered in the bakery and confectionary market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The bakery and confectionery research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bakery and confectionery statistics, including bakery and confectionery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with bakery and confectionery shares, detailed bakery and confectionery segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bakery and confectionery industry. This bakery and confectionery research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284450/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________