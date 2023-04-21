New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Grain Products Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284449/?utm_source=GNW

, Ingredion Incorporated, Olam International.



The global grain products market grew from $324.21 billion in 2022 to $345.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The grain products market is expected to grow to $428.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%



The grain products market consists of sales of wheat flour, corn flour, rice flour, barley flour, buckwheat flour, durum flour, fruit flour, graham flour, oat flour, potato flour, rye flour, parboiled rice, glutinous rice, wild rice, arborio rice, red cargo rice, sushi rice, rosematta rice, barley malt, corn malt, rye malt, wheat malt, millet, rye, oats, quinoa, and other grain products.The companies in the grain products industry process raw materials into grain products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Grain products are obtained by a milling process in which grains are cleaned, crushed and grinded into pieces for food preparation.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the grain products market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the grain products market.



The regions covered in the grain products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of grain products are flour, rice, and malt, and other grain products.Flour grains are powders made from either legumes, nuts, or other grains.



The main distribution channels of grain products are supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and other distribution channels. The different price ranges include premium, mid, and low.



The increasing demand for local, sustainable, and organic food production is expected to positively impact the dairy food market during the forecast period.Organic food production, including organic dairy products, places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection, and animal welfare.



Consumers are now becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognize as healthy.Across Europe, there is an extremely high import rate (especially for fruits and vegetables), as the rate of production is far lower than the consumer demand for organic produce.



For instance, in June 2022, the Organic Trade Association, a US-based trade association representing over 9,500 organic businesses, between the years 2020 and 2021, organic sales increased by 2% surpassing $ 63 billion as compared to previous years.Additionally, the sales of organic dairy products and eggs remained largely unchanged through 2021, but they still surpassed 2019 sales by about 11%.



This growing demand for organic products offers considerable opportunities for dairy product producers in both developed and developing countries, which is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the grain products market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and diffic

ulty breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and has spread globally, including Western Europe, North America, and Asia. Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials. Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline. The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the grain products market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a "black swan" event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Flour milling companies are using NIR analyzersanalysers to improve production efficiency.A Near-Infrared (NIR) analyzeranalyser is an analytical instrument used to determine moisture, protein, fat, and other parameters in a food sample.



NIR analyzersanalysers used in flour mills analyse wheat and flour for moisture, protein, and ash content.NIR analyzers monitor the grain in all the steps of a milling process and give real-time access to quality control parameters.



This helps in minimising manufacturing errors, downtimes, and rejections, thus improving flour quality and consistency.For example, Castle Mill, a UK-based flour milling company, is using NIR analyzersanalysers to control the flour milling process.



DA 7250, a NIR analyzeranalyser offered by Perten Instruments, and NIRS DS2500 by FOSS are also being used for analysis in the flour milling industry.



The countries covered in the grain products market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284449/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________