CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Catalent Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2023

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Catalent, Inc. ("Catalent") (NYSE: CTLT) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 30, 2021 and October 31, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Catalent, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Catalent includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: a) Catalent materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”); b) Catalent had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; c) Catalent falsely represented demand for its products while it knowingly sold more product to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; d) Catalent disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad the Company’s financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or stuffing its direct customers with this excess inventory; and e) as a result of the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s financial performance, outlook, and regulatory compliance during the class period.

DEADLINE: April 25, 2023

Aggrieved Catalent investors only have until April 25, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

