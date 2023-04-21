New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282441/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., SKF Group, Baker Hughes Co, Cummins Inc., and Nordex SE.



The global engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market grew from $571.79 billion in 2022 to $621.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market is expected to grow to $837.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market consist of sales of equipment including turbines, equipment for power transmission, and internal combustion engines (except the automotive gasoline and aircraft), among others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment are machines including engine, turbine, and power transmission.The engine is used to move things, a turbine is used to convert rotational energy into usable work or energy and power transmission is used to transfer of mechanical energy from a prime mover to a driven machine.



Commonly turbine equipment is used in the generation of electric power.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market The regions covered in the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of engine, turbine and power transmission equipment are commercial internal combustion engines, turbine and turbine generator set units, mechanical power transmission equipment, speed changer, industrial high-speed drive, and gear.Internal combustion engines refer to the internal combustion engines that generate motive power and produce hot gas to drive a piston.



The various cAsia-Pacificity includes small, medium, and large. The various end-users involved are automotive, manufacturing, industrial, and other end-users.



The engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and manufacturing activity declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Machinery manufacturers depend heavily on the supply of raw materials, parts, and components from different countries across the globe.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials and components.The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Gas turbine and power generation equipment manufacturers are adopting modular turbine designs to reduce onsite work and offer short installation times.The modular turbine design is prefabricated electricity-generating equipment in a factory, packaged to reduce the timeline to construct a power plant.



They are reliable and low-cost equipment to reduce construction, design, installation, and delivery times.These modular designs can be prefabricated and delivered not only in gas turbines, but also in other components of power plants such as engine modules, fuel delivery systems, emissions control equipment, heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) modules, generators, pipe racks, and other auxiliary systems.



Major companies providing modular turbine designs are VESTAS, ENERCON, and GE.For instance, in July 2022, WEG launched a 7 MW wind turbine and a 172 meters rotor diameter for improving output for wind generation projects.



With its Medium-Speed Geared (MSG) drive technology and full power drive, the unit can seamlessly interconnect with the electrical grid. Additionally, the new design includes modular components, such as a taller tower, to simplify logistics operations and provide an easier assembly concept .



The countries covered in the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market research report are one of a series of new reports that provides engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market statistics, including engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market share, detailed engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment industry. This engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282441/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________