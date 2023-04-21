New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial And Service Industry Machinery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282438/?utm_source=GNW





The global commercial and service industry machinery market grew from $204.09 billion in 2022 to $217.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The commercial and service industry machinery market is expected to grow to $273.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The commercial and service industry machinery market consists of sales of commercial and service industry machinery that are used in the commercial and service sector, such as floor sanding machines, industrial vacuum cleaners, scrubbing machines, commercial cooking and food warming equipment, and commercial dishwashing machines.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Commercial and service industry machinery refers to machinery that is used in commercial and service industries. This machinery has applications in photocopying, dry-cleaning, as well as cleaning industrial space.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the commercial and service industry machinery market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the commercial and service industry machinery market.



The regions covered in the commercial and service industry machinery report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of commercial and service industry machinery are other commercial and service industry machinery, photographic and photocopying equipment, and optical instrument and lens.The photographic and photocopying equipment refers to the machinery that involves photocopying machinery and is used by a photographer.



The various operations include autonomous, semi-autonomous, and manual. The various capacity includes small, medium, and large.



The commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and manufacturing activity declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Machinery manufacturers depend heavily on the supply of raw materials, parts, and components from different countries across the globe.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials and components.The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Optical instrument manufacturers are offering three-dimensional scanning electron microscopes for high-resolution imaging. 3D SEM (Scanning Electron Microscope) generates a high spatial resolution 3D model of a microscopic object. It uses a beam of electrons to scan the surface of an object to create an image detailing the topography and composition of the object’s surface. 3D SEM is capable of quantitatively evaluating surface undulations at a height resolution of 10nm. In addition to topographical and compositional information, a 3D SEM can detect and analyze surface fractures, provide information on microstructures, examine surface contaminations, reveal spatial variations in chemical compositions, provide qualitative chemical analyses and identify crystalline structures. 3D SEMs have a variety of applications in the aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and semiconductor industry. Major companies manufacturing 3D SEM include CAMECA, Carl Zeiss, FEI Company, Oxford Instruments, and JOEL.



The countries covered in the commercial and service industry machinery market include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



