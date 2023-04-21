French English

ABC arbitrage

Release of the annual financial report as at 31 december 2022

ABC arbitrage announces that as of today its annual financial report for the year of 2022 has been publicly released and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document includes four parts :

- the annual activity report,

- the consolidated financial statements at 31 december 2022,

- the statutory auditors' reports,

- the Non-financial information provided voluntarily Report.

The annual financial report can be consulted on the Group website at: abc-arbitrage.com, in the "Shareholders" page, heading Financial information / Financial reports.





Contacts: abc-arbitrage

Investor Relations: actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com

Press relation: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B

ISIN : FR0004040608

Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

