Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

| Source: REXEL REXEL

Paris, FRANCE

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM APRIL  17 TO APRIL 21, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 17 to April 21, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6217/04/2023FR0010451203365 20,4015XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/04/2023FR00104512031 626 20,9683XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/04/2023FR001045120324 800 21,0630XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/04/2023FR001045120316 600 21,2411XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/04/2023FR001045120319 500 21,0623XPAR
       
   TOTAL62 891 21,1035 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 17 to 21 avril, 2023