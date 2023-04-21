English French

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 17 TO APRIL 21, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 17 to April 21, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 17/04/2023 FR0010451203 365 20,4015 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/04/2023 FR0010451203 1 626 20,9683 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/04/2023 FR0010451203 24 800 21,0630 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/04/2023 FR0010451203 16 600 21,2411 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/04/2023 FR0010451203 19 500 21,0623 XPAR TOTAL 62 891 21,1035

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

