Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Global Market Report 2023

The global coal, lignite, and anthracite market grew from $837.72 billion in 2022 to $847 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The coal, lignite, and anthracite market is expected to grow to $873.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 0.8%.



The coal, lignite, and anthracite market consist of sales of bituminous, anthracite, and lignite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques.It also includes industries that mine lignite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques.



It also includes the development of coal mine sites, and improvement of coal, including cleaning, washing, screening, and sizing of coal. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Coal is a combustible black or brownish-black sedimentary rock with a high amount of carbon and hydrocarbons, formed as rock strata called coal seams.Lignite is a soft, brown lowest grade coal with the least concentration of carbon that formed from naturally compressed peat.



Anthracite is a hard black coal variety that has the highest carbon content with fewest impurities and burns with little flame and smoke.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the coal, lignite, and anthracite market in 2022.Eastern Europe was the second largest region in of the coal, lignite, and anthracite market.



The regions covered in the coal, lignite, and anthracite market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types are coal, lignite, and anthracite.Anthracite is submetallic luster coal that is hard and compact.



It is the highest-ranking of coal as it has the highest carbon content, the fewest impurities, and the highest energy density of all types of coal.The various mining technologies used include surface mining and underground mining by large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.



The end-user industry of coal, lignite, and anthracite are electricity, steel, cement, and others.



The increasing share of coal in power generation in some countries is expected to drive the coal market.About 20 countries are turning to coal for power generation, including nine in Africa (Democratic Republic Congo, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambic, Niger, Senegal and Tanzania), three in Central America (Dominican Republic, Panama, and Salvador), two in the Middle East (the UAE and Jordan) and three in Asia (Bangladesh, Cambodia and Myanmar).



By 2025, more than 65 coal-fired power plants could be commissioned in these countries, representing a capacity of 50 GW.Significant increases in coal use are also expected in Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia.



Countries such as China, India and Indonesia, where electricity is produced primarily from coal, will significantly reduce the share of coal in their power mix, but not below 35%, due to the abundance of domestic coal reserves and their economic attractiveness. The continued demand for coal in power generation globally and the increasing share of coal in power generation in some countries will drive the coal market going forward.



Negative environmental impacts of coal will push coal end users to shift to alternative sources going forward.Coal-fired power plants are the largest individual sources of climate pollution.



They are globally responsible for more than 70% of CO2 emissions in the power generation industry, this is expected to restrain the growth of coal mines. Coal burning also leads to the death of about 3.5 million people annually from air pollution. According to the IMF, global coal’s combined external costs and damages to health, land, water, and nature are estimated at about EUR 3 trillion ($3.3 trillion) annually, which is equivalent to 4% of global GDP. The environmental impacts of coal will act as a restraint on the coal, lignite, and anthracite mining market



Coal mining companies are using 3D mine visualizers to obtain a real-time digital model of a mine.A 3D mine visualizer generates a three-dimensional model of the mine layout and transfers it directly to the operator.



With a web-based interface, information about the model is available with any connected device. It offers full record and playback capabilities in 3D thus allowing operators to review and analyze historical data in order to improve productivity and identify best practices. 3D mine visualizers significantly enhance the productivity of large mining environments. It is a valuable tool in operations planning, analyzing problematic areas, and tracking mine development over time. Companies such as Sandvik and Komatsu are offering 3D visualizer systems.



The countries covered in the coal, lignite, and anthracite market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Iran.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The coal, lignite, and anthracite market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides coal, lignite, and anthracite market statistics, including coal, lignite, and anthracite industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a coal, lignite, and anthracite market share, detailed coal, lignite, and anthracite market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the coal, lignite, and anthracite industry. This coal, lignite, and anthracite market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

