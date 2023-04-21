New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Ore Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282209/?utm_source=GNW





The global metal ore market grew from $483.29 billion in 2022 to $535.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The metal ore market is expected to grow to $808.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.



The metal ore market consists of sales of metal ores such as gold ore and concentrates, silver ore and concentrates, iron ore and concentrates, uranium ore and concentrates, and other ore and concentrates.The industry includes establishments developing mine sites, ore dressing, and other beneficiating operations such as crushing, grinding, washing, drying, sintering, concentrating, calcining, and leaching.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Metal ores are naturally occurring rock sediment that contains one or more metals or metal compounds in sufficient amounts that can be mined, treated or refined.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal ore market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the metal ore market.



The regions covered in the metal ore market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of metal ores are gold ore, iron ore, all other metal ores, silver ore, uranium ore, and vanadium ore.Vanadium ores are mineral formations that contain enough vanadium to allow extraction of the element using modern methods.



The various organization involved are large enterprises, small and medium enterprises. The different forms of metal ore include sinter fines, lumps, pellets, and others.



The presence of large metal ore reserves globally supported metal ore mining activities.Metal ore reserves such as iron ore reserves are available in almost every country worldwide with 50 countries involved in mining iron ore.



According to the U.S Geological Survey, countries such as Australia with 900 million tons and Brazil with 490 million tons of usable iron ore dominate the world’s iron ore exports, each having about one-third of total exports. The other reserves are in China, USA, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine, Canada, and India. The large metal ores reserve such as iron ores reserves globally supported the growth of metal ore mining market.



Many developed and developing economies are imposing restrictions on free trade, which are expected to hinder the growth of the metal ore mining market going forward.In March 2022, The UK introduced additional 35% tariffs on imports of some metals from Russia.



Furthermore in November 2021, the EU imposed tariffs on stainless steel products imported from India and Indonesia. Reductions in the world free trade are expected to hinder the growth of the metal ore mining market due to the expected increase in production costs and tariffs.



Mining companies are starting to use cognitive computing to enhance the decision-making capabilities in mining operations.The ability of cognitive computing to give insights on future trends in the industry and make real-time decisions are some of the driving factors for mining companies to implement this technology.



The key areas where cognitive computing and predictive technology helps mining companies include giving accurate information on drilling locations, depth to be drilled, predicting the equipment failure in advance, and autonomous transportation.Goldcorp is using IBM Watson to analyze drilling reports and geological survey reports.



This approach assists geologists with the exploration process and by helping them make more accurate, data-driven decisions. For instance,, the global cognitive computing market reached $21.6 billion in 2021 .



The countries covered in the metal ore market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Iran.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The metal ore market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides metal ore market statistics, including metal ore industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a metal ore market share, detailed metal ore market segments, market trends and opportunities.

