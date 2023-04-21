New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stones Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282207/?utm_source=GNW





The global stones market grew from $12.51 billion in 2022 to $13.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The stones market is expected to grow to $19.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The stones market consists of sales of rough blocks or slabs of stone and crushed and broken stone.It also comprises stone beneficiating activities such as crushing, grinding, washing, screening, pulverizing, and sizing.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Stone is a hard non-metallic solid mass or aggregate of various mineral of which rock is made.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the stones market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the stones market.



The regions covered in the stones market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of stones are dimension stones and crushed stones.Dimension stones are natural rock materials quarried to produce blocks or slabs that meet size (width, length, and thickness) and shape specifications.



The various organization involved are large enterprises, small and medium enterprises. The different service providers include independent contractors and companies.



Precision Surface Excavation Machines are becoming more popular because they help to reduce noise and pollution in sensitive areas.Precision surface excavation machines are versatile units that utilize a slicing drum to mechanically unearth materials and have advantages over the customary drilling and blasting strategies.



Surface excavation machines are low in noise, dust, and vibration and can cut more precisely and produce a smaller, more consistent particle size thus eliminating the need of a primary crusher. This is particularly important in mines in environmentally sensitive areas where noise and dirt pollution need to be minimized due to environmental regulation and pressure.



The countries covered in the stones market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Iran.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The stones market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides stones market statistics, including stones industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a stones market share, detailed stones market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the stones industry. This stones market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282207/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________