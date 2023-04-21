Investigation of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Seagate Technology Holdings plc (“Seagate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STX) complied with federal securities laws. On April 19, 2023, Seagate disclosed that two subsidiaries of the Company entered into a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) and agreed to pay $300 million to resolve “BIS’s allegations regarding Seagate’s sales of hard disk drives to Huawei between August 17, 2020 and September 29, 2021.” Following this disclosure, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



