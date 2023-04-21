Sales of Shampoo Bar is Anticipated to Surge at a Valuation of US$ 19.7 Million by 2031; Glycerin-based Segment Dominate the Global Market Share - Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global shampoo bar market stood at US$ 10.8 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach of US$ 19.7 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7% between 2023 and 2031.



Market demand for shampoo bars is driven by increase in awareness about hygiene and health issues as well as long-term negative effects of utilizing personal care products and chemical cosmetics. The global shampoo bar market is driven by rise in consumer preference for personal care products without packaging in order to cut down plastic waste.

Preference for shampoos containing natural, herbal, and organic ingredients is expected to increase due to surge in consumer awareness about personal hygiene and safety from potentially harmful substances, including aluminum salts, phthalates, and parabens. Leading shampoo bar producers are focusing on R&D to speed up introduction of novel products to increase their market share.

Liquid shampoo comes in the form of bars, or shampoo bars. Popularity of shampoo bars has increased, as more individuals are seeking environmentally-friendly and sustainable alternatives to conventional bottled shampoo. Shampoo bars are available in solid state, which is easier to use than the liquid version. This is likely to drive industry growth.

Along with highlighting the efficiency and practicality, shampoo bar producers and sellers place a strong emphasis on marketing the environmental advantages of using them.

As some individuals are unaccustomed to the solid shape and need guidance, they also put an emphasis on educating consumers about how to use and handle shampoo bars, which is expected to drive market development.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of product, the glycerin-based segment is expected to dominate the global industry during the forecast period. Glycerin is the primary component of glycerin-based shampoo bars, together with additional ingredients such as surfactants and perfumes.





The humectant property of glycerin causes it to draw in and retain moisture. Therefore, glycerin-based shampoo bars are a wonderful choice for those who have dry scalp or dry hair.





Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for significant share of the market in 2022. This is ascribed to various special discounts, deals, and coupons that are provided directly by the producers. More people are using mobile devices with internet connection, which gives them a strong basis to make immediate purchase decisions that meet their needs.





The number of online retailers has increased owing to availability of several multinational brands. These factors are likely to drive the global shampoo bar market in the near future.



Global Shampoo Bar Market: Growth Drivers

Shampoo bars, which do not need plastic packaging and frequently come in compostable or biodegradable packaging, are becoming increasingly popular as an alternative to conventional bottled shampoo. Shampoo bars are frequently prepared using natural components. These are softer to hair and scalp, as they do not contain any harsh chemicals. These bars are usually more economical than conventional bottled shampoo due to longer shelf life and lower product usage per use. These factors are expected to increase market demand for shampoo bars.





A number of companies have released organic shampoo bars made with natural ingredients that are devoid of harmful chemicals such as aluminum salts, phthalates, and parabens. Hair loss among both women and men is often caused by usage of shampoo and gels with chemical ingredients. This factor is increasing market demand for natural shampoo bars.



Global Shampoo Bar Market: Regional Landscape

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. This can be ascribed to rise in popularity of shampoo bars in the region. This popularity is in part due to greater awareness about the negative environmental effects of single-use plastic packaging solutions that conventional liquid shampoos use.





Usage of organic shampoo bars is driven by rise in incidence of baldness caused by application of chemical-based shampoo and gels. Around 80 million Americans—50 million men and 30 million women—suffer from substantial hair loss, based on the American Academy of Dermatology.



Global Shampoo Bar Market: Key Players

Rocky Mountain Soap Company, Inc.

Osmia Organics, LLC.

Beauty and the Bees

J R Liggett Ltd Inc.

Ethique Beauty Ltd.

Oregon Soap Company

Global Shampoo Bar Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Glycerin-based

Cold Processed

Others



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



