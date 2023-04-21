The Millennia Companies® Named Top Multifamily Owner

Cleveland, Ohio, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Millennia Companies® (Millennia) has again earned national recognition by making the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) 2023 NMHC 50, the annual ranking of the nation’s largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders, and syndicators. Millennia is now ranked #38 on the list of largest multifamily apartment owners in the country, with a portfolio of 31,242 apartment units.

“We are honored to be among the top multifamily owners nationwide,” says Frank T. Sinito, Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition is possible thanks to the tremendous efforts of our team members and partners, who are dedicated to achieving significant goals in the industry and advancing our mission to enrich lives.”

Millennia’s multifamily housing portfolio consists of federally subsidized, tax credit, and market-rate communities throughout the Midwest, Northeast, South Central, and Southeast. Since its founding in 1995, the company has facilitated more than 115 substantial rehabilitations that have transformed communities and preserved more than 13,500 units of affordable housing in partnership with federal housing agencies, state housing finance agencies, and local municipalities.

This year marks the 34th edition of the NMHC Top 50 lists. NMHC partners with Kingsley Associates, a leading real estate research and consulting firm for the NMHC 50’s research and analysis. All apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators are invited to answer a survey questionnaire that asks about their prior year activities. Apartment owners, managers and syndicators are ranked based on their portfolio holdings (either owned or managed) as of January 1, 2023, while developers and builders are ranked based on the number of units started in 2022.

About The Millennia Companies®

Millennia, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is dynamic group of companies with a strong sense of mission. Millennia's multifamily housing portfolio includes more than 280 communities in 26 states. In 2021, Millennia ranked #2 on the list of Top 10 Companies Completing Substantial Rehabilitations and #4 on the list of Top 50 Affordable Housing Owners by Affordable Housing Finance. Also, Millennia ranked #27 on the list of Top Multifamily Development Firms by Multi-Housing News in 2022. Learn more at www.themillenniacompanies.com.

