SSRG Completes Acquisition of Fusion Security Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scarlet Security & Risk Group (SSRG) is pleased to announce its acquisition of Fusion Security Inc., effective April 1st, 2023.



Fusion is one of BC’s long-time, local providers of Systems Integration, Mobile Patrol and Protective Services. All Fusion staff and management will join the SSRG team, working alongside SSRG’s executives and subject matter experts. Harry Stausgaard, currently Fusion’s Vice President, will join SSRG’s executive team overseeing his current and growing book of business with a focus on growing the Systems Integration business. Bruce Marginson, Currently Fusion’s President, will continue in a senior advisory role.

This exciting and mutually beneficial acquisition creates a formidable option covering Protective Services, Risk Solutions and Systems Integration.

Patrick Doyle, President and CEO, commented, “I am delighted to announce this transformational transaction further moving us toward our vision for the road ahead. Adding Harry and Bruce and their team to ours will make us better and I am excited to work with them.” He went on to say, “Systems integration has become a must-have for us, and Fusion gives us that expertise and book of business run by respected subject matter experts on day one. We believe this will accelerate market access, for all business lines, products, and services.”

“We are excited about joining Scarlet Security and Risk Group and the opportunities it brings to both customers and employees,” said Bruce Marginson. “Our vision, core values and culture align well with SSRG’s management and fit within SSRG’s approach to working with the best of the best in the industry.”

Harry Stausgaard commented, “We are confident that Fusion Security will continue to grow and service our clients with the quality, professionalism, and peace of mind that they have come to expect from our team.”

SSRG aims to be a major consolidator of the quality firms who bring an intimate understanding of their operating environments but may lack the scale to compete on much larger enterprise and national contracts. SSRG seeks to become the Canadian firm of choice for discerning owners seeking scale, succession, growth and the support and capacity of joining a larger team with a local approach.

About Scarlet Security & Risk Group:

SSRG is one of Canada’s leading security companies. We provide a variety of client-centric security, technology and risk management and investigation solutions to our partners and customers across Canada. Our diverse, highly qualified team members and relentless commitment to excellence create superior results for our clients. SSRG strives to maintain a diverse workplace that accurately reflects the communities we serve.

About Fusion Security Inc:

Founded in 2005, Fusion is a well-established provider of full-service security solutions across BC’s lower mainland and Western Canada, to businesses operating in a variety of industries. Fusion’s service offering includes providing security personnel, mobile patrol, and response, installing security systems technology, security key management, and security consulting. Fusion continues to build upon their outstanding reputation through continuous market re-evaluation, implementation of new technology and full delivery on commitments and expectations.

For additional information:

Patrick Doyle

Cell: 1-867-446-6126

patrick@ssrg.ca