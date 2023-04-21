Post Holdings’ Michael Foods Business Announces Expansion of Norwalk, Iowa Manufacturing Facility

Creation of 186 new jobs anticipated at precooked egg manufacturing and distribution facility

Construction to start in July 2023

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, announced expansion plans for its Michael Foods manufacturing and distribution facility in Norwalk, Iowa.

The 150,000 square-foot facility, which processes eggs and precooked egg products, opened in 2019. The expansion will add approximately 132,000 square-feet and is expected to create an estimated 186 new jobs. Construction is expected to begin in July 2023 with targeted completion in December 2024.

“We are excited our continued growth led us to seek expansion in Norwalk, where we are an employer of choice,” said Steve Schonhoff, Senior Vice President of integrated supply chain. “We appreciate the support we’ve received from the City of Norwalk and the Iowa Economic Development Authority,” added Mark Westphal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Michael Foods. “As the nation’s leader in valued-added egg products, this expansion will allow us to continue to meet our customers’ needs.”

Michael Foods is based in Hopkins, Minnesota. The company’s foodservice brands include Papetti’s® and Simply Potatoes®. Michael Foods is the largest processor of value-added eggs in the United States.

Forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are made throughout this press release. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified from the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “target,” “is likely,” “will,” “can,” “may” or “would” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions elsewhere in this press release. All forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, unanticipated developments that prevent, delay or negatively impact the expansion of the Norwalk facility and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Post Holdings, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Post Holdings, Inc.’s judgment as of the date of this press release. Post Holdings, Inc. disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Michael Foods, Inc.

Michael Foods, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, is headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota. As a leader in foodservice and food ingredients, Michael Foods both produces and distributes an extensive portfolio of innovative egg and potato products. Our brands, Papetti's®, Abbotsford Farms®, Simply Potatoes® and Easy Eggs® are valued and recognized across the country. Through a series of business building platforms and a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network, Michael Foods also offers inspirational culinary and marketing solutions while delivering supply chain efficiencies and back-of-restaurant convenience and food safety. With manufacturing locations stretching from the northeast to the southwest, our company and employees are committed to supporting our communities and sustaining the farmland essential to our business. For more information, visit www.michaelfoods.com.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category and also markets Peter Pan® nut butters. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom’s number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:

Media Relations

Lisa Hanly

lisa.hanly@postholdings.com

(314) 665.3180