The First Nations Major Projects Coalition hosts the largest Indigenous-led projects conference in the U.S. and Canada next week

COAST SALISH TERRITORY, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 24th & 25th at The Westin Bayshore in Vancouver, British Columbia, the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) will bring together over 1300 leading continental Indigenous, corporate and government experts to the Values Driven Economy Conference which will showcase leading successful Indigenous-industry deals from around the world.



Hear from Indigenous and industry proponents who will share the inside details of successful deals in energy, mining, infrastructure, and finance, highlighting what worked -- and what didn’t – so that we can all learn from major project best practices.

Media is welcome to attend.

FNMPC’s 130 First Nations members – comprising 1/5 of all First Nations in Canada – invite you to come learn how major projects, done right, can provide lasting environmental, social, and economic benefit to all parties across North America.

The 6th annual FNMPC conference “The Values Driven Economy” will focus on what will be required of corporations and innovative policy to ensure respect and protection of Indigenous peoples’ rights and interests, pulling perspectives from across Canada, the United States, and Australia to address challenges on national and international levels.

Speakers include:

Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister, Natural Resources Canada

Dr. Katy Huff, Assistant Secretary, U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy, Department of Energy

Kate Gordon, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy

, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy Honourable Josie Osborne, Minister, Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, Government of B.C.

Premier David Eby, Government of British Columbia

Hilary Tompkins, Partner, Hogan Lovells

Chief Emeritus Emily Whetung, Curve Lake First Nation

Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister, Indigenous Services Canada

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

Greg Ebel, President & CEO, Enbridge

David Kakuktinniq (Inuit), President, Nukik Corporation

Ambassador David L. Cohen, U.S. Ambassador to Canada

Honourable Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Northern Development, Government of Ontario

Kate Finn (Osage Nation), Executive Director, First Peoples Worldwide

