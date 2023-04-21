Industrial Solvent Separation Membranes Market to Expand at CAGR of 8.7% during Forecast Period: as per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global industrial solvent separation membranes market stood at US$ 380.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 803.6 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2023 and 2031.



The global market is likely to be driven by rise number of end-use industries utilizing separation technologies. Compared to conventional separation techniques such as distillation, industrial solvent separation membranes require less energy to operate. These membranes are extensively employed in a diverse range of operations, including food, beverages, medicines, petrochemicals, and water treatment.

Leading participants in the global industrial solvent separation membranes market are investing in R&D to produce new products. Companies are also implementing a number of measures, such as introduction of new products and distribution contracts, to obtain an edge over their competitors and increase market share in developing regions.

Separating organic mixtures is a necessary step in the majority of modern industrial processes. In the pursuit of more effective and long-lasting separation solutions, solvent-resistant nanofiltration (SRNF) has come up as a potential substitute. A membrane-based technique called SRNF offers the important benefits associated with low energy intensity separation as well as outstanding effectiveness. Thus, growing application of separation technology across a range of end-use sectors is anticipated to offer lucrative business opportunities in the global market in the next few years.

When a solvent is used up or no longer usable, it is regarded as hazardous waste. Solvents are another class of industrial chemical products that, when used up, must be treated and disposed of as hazardous waste. It is the responsibility of solvent end-users to determine if spent solvents constitute toxic wastes and, as such, are regulated according to the RCRA (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act) hazardous waste requirements. If the solvents are toxic waste, these need to be dealt with care and disposed of or recycled properly. Thus, end-users of solvents are encouraged to utilize solvent recycling and recovery techniques to decrease pollution, lower the price of new solvents, and provide makers with savings in terms of resources, time, and money.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of material, the industry is anticipated to be dominated by the PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) segment from 2023 to 2031. High chemical and heat stability are two characteristics of PTFE. Most substances, such as organic solvents, bases, and acids, are extremely resistant to PTFE. It is therefore the perfect material to use in commercial solvent separation procedures. Furthermore, PTFE has a relatively low coefficient of friction, making it easy to keep clean as well as immune to fouling.



Global Industrial Solvent Separation Membranes Market: Growth Drivers

Solvent recycling has a major beneficial effect on the circular economy as a whole. Natural resources are conserved as an outcome of mitigation of trash dumping into environmental bodies as well as reduction of carbon emissions. Thus, numerous organizations and countries across the world are pushing the use of solvent recovery and recycling. This is projected to accelerate market development in the near future.



Global Industrial Solvent Separation Membranes Market: Regional Landscape

Based on region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Market demand in the region is driven by rise in usage of premium industrial solvents and growing sustainability awareness. Japan, India, China, and South Korea are a few countries in Asia Pacific with thriving pharmaceutical as well as chemical industries that primarily rely on industrial solvent separation techniques. As these sectors grow, there is likely to be a greater need for solvent separation membranes that are highly effective as well as efficient.



Global Industrial Solvent Separation Membranes Market: Key Players

Sartorius AG

Hawach Scientific Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Membrane Solutions, LLC.

Novamem Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Global Industrial Solvent Separation Membranes Market: Segmentation

Product

Halogenated Solvents

Non-aqueous Solvents

C6 Hydrocarbons or Higher



Material

PA (Polyamide)

PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene)

MCE (Mixed Cellulose Ester)

PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride)

PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone)

Others

Technology

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



