Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Investors

On April 12, 2023, Cutera announced the termination of its Executive Chairman and CEO for cause, on the recommendation of a special committee and the majority of its board of directors. Following this news, Cutera’s stock price fell over 27%, closing at $19.44 on April 12, compared to its close of $27.07 on April 11, 2023.

Then, after trading hours on April 18, 2023, in response to the April 12, 2023, press release by Cutera’s special committee, two Cutera directors (including the founder and CIO of hedge fund Voce Capital Management LLC) - who together own approximately 7.0% of Cutera’s outstanding shares - issued a statement indicating that Cutera’s April 12, 2023 press release “contains numerous misleading, incomplete and untrue statements.” Following this news, Cutera’s stock price fell and continued to fall in the subsequent trading days, to close at $22.29 on April 21, 2023.

