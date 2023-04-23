Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of GLOP, HSKA, EXR, and LSI

NEW YORK, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GLOP to GasLog Ltd. for $8.65 per share in cash.

If you are a GLOP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HSKA to Mars, Incorporated for $120.00 per share in cash.

If you are a HSKA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of EXR and Life Storage, Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger EXR shareholders are expected to own approximately 65.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a EXR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LSI and Extra Space Storage, Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger LSI shareholders are expected to own approximately 35.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a LSI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com