CN and TCRC Reach Tentative Agreement

English French

MONTREAL, April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that a tentative agreement has been reached with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC). The union represents approximately 6,000 CN Locomotive Engineers, Conductors, Yard Conductors, and Yard Coordinators working on CN’s mainline, shortlines and yards, in Canada.



“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the TCRC. We would like to thank their leadership for engaging with CN in proactive and productive discussions, ensuring uninterrupted service for our customers. We look forward to working with them in the future.”

-- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN



About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts :