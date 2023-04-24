Disposable PPE Market Set to Register a CAGR of 2.3% and Reach US$ 22.23 Billion by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports assessment, the Disposable PPE Market is estimated to reach US$ 22.23 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 2.3%. The report examines the vital growth strategies, factors and prospects, competitive scenarios, shifting industry trends, market dynamics, data and forecasts, and ideal investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Increased prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 will drive market revenue growth.

Europe will register the fastest revenue growth in the global disposable PPE market.

The need for protection against infectious diseases in hospitals will fuel the growth of the market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/disposable-ppe-market/8552

Disposable PPE Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 18.12 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 22.23 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product type, End User, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The growth of new and resurgent infectious diseases is the major factor driving the revenue growth of the global disposable PPE market. Furthermore, rising public awareness, stringent government restrictions, and the usage of personal protective equipment (PPE) across a variety of industries, including healthcare, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, to protect employees from dangerous materials, chemicals, or infectious agents contribute to the market's revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global disposable PPE market from four perspectives: Product type, End User, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the global disposable PPE market is segmented into protective clothing, respiratory protection, face protection, eye protection, and hand protection. The protective clothing segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the rising demand for gowns and coveralls.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global disposable PPE market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, outpatient/primary care facilities, and others. The hospital segment dominates the market because hospitals are among the most frequent consumers of disposable PPE because they treat patients with a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global disposable PPE market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to dominate the global disposable PPE market with the largest revenue share. The dominance of Europe can be attributed to the huge healthcare industry, a high degree of understanding of infection control methods, and rigorous government regulations.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the global disposable PPE market are:

3M Company

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd

Ansell Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Medisca Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

O&M Halyard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medline Industries, LP.

DuPont

Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co., Ltd.

SafeSource Direct, LLC

The disposable PPE market is extremely competitive, with many players involved. Market leaders increasingly use mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market share and launch new drugs and products.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/disposable-ppe-market/8552

Recent developments:

SafeSource Direct launched its newest American-made personal protective equipment (PPE) product in March 2023: a nitrile exam glove with maximum feel and sensitivity. The approximately 3.5 mil thick chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves have FDA 510(k) approval and give excellent tactile sensation at a price point that meets the needs of busy medical practitioners who use gloves on a regular basis.

Honeywell launched two new NIOSH-certified respiratory products to aid healthcare workers in May 2022. Honeywell’s range of protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare personnel has been expanded with new products that use the company’s decades of experience in manufacturing respiratory-protection solutions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DISPOSABLE PPE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Protective Clothing Respiratory Protection Face Protection Eye Protection Hand Protection Others GLOBAL DISPOSABLE PPE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Home Healthcare Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities Others

DISPOSABLE PPE MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8552

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:

Vaginal Speculum Market by Type (Reusable, Disposable), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Plastic), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Arthroscopic Shavers Market by Type (Plastic, Polycarbonate, Stainless Steel), Application (Hips Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Klinefelter Syndrome Hormone Therapy Market by Drug Delivery (Oral, Topical), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

HIV/HBV/HCV Test Kits Market by Type (Rapid Test Kits and Assay-Based test Kits), Sample (Blood, Saliva), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type (Product, Services), Test Type (Blood Test, Bone Marrow Biopsy, Imaging Test), Cancer Type (Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma), End User (Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".