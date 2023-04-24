OISTE.ORG and WISe.ART artists are regularly raising funds by selling NFTs. This month all proceeds will be donated to: Nuevo Hogar Betania. They need your support now!

English Spanish

How can NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) help stop Human trafficking and abuse with an innovative formula to finance aid to NGOs, like the Nuevo Hogar Betania Foundation?

Geneva, Switzerland – April 21, 2023: WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that on behalf of OISTE, WISe.ART is going to create limited editions NFTs with AI generated art and traditional art pieces donated by the participating artists to raise funds for the NGO, Nuevo Hogar Betania, thus contributing to the magnificent work they do for those in dire need. Nuevo Hogar Betania also carries out tasks of protection and assistance to women in contexts of prostitution and detection of possible cases of trafficking, awareness raising and prevention of gender violence. In the same way, they contribute to the training of health, social, educational professionals and State Security Forces and Corps so that they can deal with treatment with victims from a gender perspective in their interventions. The entity has also developed specific care programs for women and the fight against gender inequalities and sexist violence since 2012. In its last financial year, they counted 784 cares for women and minors.

Artista NFT WISe.Art Url DAVID MORALES 7 deadly sins - Flow https://platform.wise.art/product/7-deadly-sins-flow-2/ LEO FERRIOLI Disembarkatio https://platform.wise.art/product/disembarkation/ ANTONIO NATALE INSIDE MARE NOSTRUM https://platform.wise.art/product/inside-mare-nostrum/ DAVID FLUDD Sky https://platform.wise.art/product/david-fludd-sky/ AMANDA VEASEY Rainbow Heads https://platform.wise.art/product/rainbow-heads/ REGIS LOOTEN Les flamands https://platform.wise.art/product/les-flamands/ BENEDICT HADLEY Timid Shadow https://platform.wise.art/product/timid-shadow/ JAIME MIRANDA BAMBAREN'S Taller Semillas, 1 February 2022 https://platform.wise.art/product/taller-semillas-1-february-2022/ DEENGH MILLER Alone with Yesterday https://platform.wise.art/product/alone-with-yesterday/

About Nuevo Hogar Betania:

https://nuevohogarbetania.com/area-trata-seres-humanos

In the following link, you can Begoña Arana (Princess of Girona Award 2019), Director of Nuevo Hogar Betania, with Queen Leticia in one of her acts (to the right of the Queen).

https://smoda.elpais.com/moda/la-reina-letizia-luce-una-blusa-confeccionada-por-mujeres-supervivientes-de-la-explotacion-sexual/

Nuevo Hogar Betania is a non-profit association. Our mission is to help anyone who is in a situation of social exclusion (homeless, prisoners and ex-prisoners, immigrants, women victims of human trafficking, families, immigrants…).

Our approach

To be innovative: To develop and implement solutions to the multiple problems faced by the most vulnerable individuals and families.

Achieve results at scale: : Support effective implementation of best practices, programmes and policies for our users, leveraging our expertise to ensure sustainable impact at scale.

Be the voice: Advocate and campaign for greater awareness of human rights.

Building bridges: Collaborate with our constituencies, civil society organisations, public administrations and the private sector to share knowledge through continuous feedback, with the goal of respecting people’s rights.

The Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, represent basic principles to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

At Nuevo Hogar Betania, we work in line with these Sustainable Development Goals, providing solutions to poverty and hunger and providing projects that improve the health and well-being of the people who come to our resources. We are committed to personal growth, work and quality education, reducing inequalities of any kind and working together, creating alliances, to achieve our main objectives: peace and justice.

About WISe.ART: WISe.ART is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labelling options and special NFT designs ensure that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, creating an irreversible link to the physical object, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.ART NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey’s innovative security technologies enabling the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

About WISeKey: WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

