Nicox: 2023 Ordinary Shareholder Meeting to be held on June 1st, 2023





April 24, 2023 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, convenes an ordinary shareholder meeting on Thursday June 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.







The documents mentioned in articles R.22.10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, will be sent to the shareholders upon written request. These documents will also be made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website (www.nicox.com) by May 11, 2023.







Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, is available on the Company’s website. Shareholders may also contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at ag2023nicox@nicox.com for any question on the voting process.







In the event the quorum is not reached on first call, Nicox will convene an ordinary shareholder meeting on a second call on Thursday June 15, 2023 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis – France

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also conducting research on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, in retinal conditions. NCX 4251, a novel, patented, ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals for topical ocular application for dry eye disease, is being developed by Ocumension Therapeutics in China under an exclusive license agreement and is available for partnering elsewhere. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

Nicox

Gavin Spencer

Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer

& Head of Corporate Development

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

communications@nicox.com





Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.



Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2021’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2022 whose first amendment has been filed with the AMF on May 19, 2022, in the 2nd chapter of the second amendment filed with the AMF on November 22, 2022 and in the 2nd chapter of the Securities noted filed with the AMF on November 22, 2022 which are available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com)