Global HVAC Equipment Market Size Predicted To Reflect $221.61 Billion Mark by 2030, At a 6.12% CAGR: Zion Market Research

Nashville, TN, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "HVAC Equipment Market By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, And Industrial), By Product (Ventilation, Heating, And Cooling), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global HVAC Equipment Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 130.1 Billion 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 221.61 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.12% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is HVAC Equipment? How big is the HVAC Equipment Industry?

Report Overview:

The HVAC equipment industry deals with the sales of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products for residential, commercial, or industrial settings. It works as a ground for businesses that deal with the production and distribution of heating and cooling systems. It includes products like furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, boilers, and other devices that regulate indoor settings, such as humidity, temperature, and air quality.

The increasing consumption of the products and the growing demand for managing air quality and other attributes for residential and commercial spaces is driving the demand for industry growth. However, at the same time, it is also subjected to various growth constraints and restrictions. During the forecast period, the industry players can expect steady growth while having to navigate through specific challenges that may arise in the global economy.

Global HVAC Equipment Market: Growth Factors

The global HVAC equipment market is expected to grow owing to the increasing rate of urbanization across the world as well as rising investment in developing rural infrastructure leading to more people having access to HVAC tools for various end applications. In addition to this, the demand for highly efficient HVAC technology may witness unprecedented growth since there are growing government regulations in terms of reducing carbon emissions and promoting energy efficiency. This aspect is expected to work in the favor of companies that are investing in the research & development of new and efficient temperature control systems.

With the rising rate of the global population, the construction sector is also on the rise as it struggles to meet the exponentially rising demand and necessity for adequate living spaces. With the growth in the number of construction projects including the infrastructure development segment, the demand for HVAC equipment may surge. Another crucial point of discussion is the increasing technological advancements for improved and sophisticated HVAC systems that enable greater comfort and energy efficiency could result in more revenue.

Report Scope

HVAC Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on end-use, the global market segments are commercial, residential, and industrial. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the commercial segment since all major units, such as office buildings, shopping malls, hospitals, hotels, and other public buildings make use of all types of HVAC equipment regularly.

The consumption rate in the commercial segment remains high with large values since these units cater to the needs of multiple people at once and have more demand for energy-efficient and smart HVAC systems. Residential is another important segment for the industry and it is steadily registering more growth as people are willing to spend extra for higher comfort. During the forecast period, the residential sector may lead with 40.1% of the industry share.

Based on product, the global HVAC equipment market segments are ventilation, heating, and cooling. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest CAGR in the cooling segment as it dominated more than 54.12% of the market share. The segment comprises all the cooling equipment that is required for the cooling of buildings and spaces. It includes different types of temperature-lowering systems, such as packaged air conditioners, window air conditioners, split air conditioners, central air conditioning systems, and chillers. It also includes installation, maintenance, and repair of air conditioning systems. The heating segment and the ventilation segments may also register high CAGR during the forecast period.

The global HVAC Equipment market is segmented as follows:

By End-Use

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Product

Ventilation

Heating

Cooling

HVAC Equipment Market By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, And Industrial), By Product (Ventilation, Heating, And Cooling), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global HVAC Equipment market include -

Johnson Controls International plc

Daikin Industries

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Carrier Global Corporation

Trane Technologies

Lennox International Inc.

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Nortek Global HVAC LLC.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Zamil Air Conditioners

United Technologies Corporation

Amongst Many Others.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for HVAC Equipment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the HVAC Equipment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the HVAC Equipment Industry?

What segments does the HVAC Equipment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the HVAC Equipment Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By End-Use, By Product, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the global HVAC equipment market due to the surging adoption of heating and cooling systems across commercial, residential, and industrial units. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major markets in the region due to the presence of manufacturers and large-scale suppliers of HVAC equipment in the international market. Furthermore, the increasing domestic investment toward providing higher self-reliance could lead to growth in the domestic brand. The regions, especially India, are witnessing a rise in the foreign player entry as they try to tap into unexplored segments. In North America, the United States and Canada are the major markets. Factors, such as growth in the increasing focus on energy efficiency, the construction industry, and the replacement of outdated HVAC systems are leading reasons for regional growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2023, Hisense, a producer of smart entertainment systems, announced the launch of a new smart air conditioner in the Indian market. The starting price of the AC is INR 31000 and is launched in 2 series, namely CoolingXpert, and IntelliPro. They offer features, such as a 5-in-1 Convertible Pro, and WiFi Voice Control, and come with a warranty of 10 years for its compressor. These AC units are expected to save up to 36% of energy

In January 2023, Cielo WiGle Inc., a leading provider of smart controls for ductless systems, launched Cielo Breez Lite. The latest edition is a smart controller for AC units and adds advanced functionalities to portable, mini-split, and window ACs. It can also be integrated with Alexa, Siri Shortcuts, Google Assistant, and other voice command assistant

In December 2022, Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce website announced a partnership with Nokia. They will jointly work toward developing a new conditioner for the domestic market

