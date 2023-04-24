Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Ballerup, DENMARK

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 17 April 2023 to 21 April 2023:

  Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
17 April 2023  120,000 150.73 18,087,600
18 April 2023  110,000 150.20 16,522,000
19 April 2023  120,000 149.62 17,954,400
20 April 2023  70,000 156.16 10,931,200
21 April 2023  80,000 157.37 12,589,600
Accumulated for the period 500,000-76,084,800
Accumulated under the programme 28,559,000-4,563,683,640

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 28,910,078 treasury shares corresponding to 4.416% of the total share capital.

