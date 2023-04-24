Indonesia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2028: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Indonesia data center market size will witness investments of USD 3.07 billion by 2028 from $2.12 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period.



This report analyses the Indonesia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The government of Indonesia is taking several initiatives for the country's digital transformation. According to the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, the digital transformation strategy of Indonesia focuses on around ten sectors, such as government digitization, digital health, digital education, industrial digitization, and others.

The government provides tax incentives to boost the digital economy and promote data localization in the country. Tax exemptions depend on the investment period. For instance, if an investor invests over USD 2.10 billion in Indonesia, they will receive a tax reduction of up to 100% for around 20 years.

Regarding sustainability, the country aims to accelerate renewable energy production and contribute around 48% of renewable power to the total electricity by 2021-2030. Also, under the national electricity plan, the country aims to generate around 23% of the electricity from renewable energy sources by 2025. The government of Indonesia has set targets to achieve net zero emissions in the country by 2060.

Jakarta is the major city and economic capital of Indonesia, and the city is witnessing the majority of data center developments. It offers advantages such as strong connectivity, high skilled workforce, and free trade zones. Followed by Batam and West Java are emerging as the primary data center destinations for investors in the Indonesia data center market.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Indonesia colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Indonesia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Indonesia data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Indonesia a) Facilities Covered (Existing): 65 b) Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 19 c) Coverage: 15+ Cities d) Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) e) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Indonesia a) Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028) b) Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing c) Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market

The Indonesian market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2128 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3065 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Indonesia

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) a) Jakarta b) West Java c) Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Jakarta

West Java

Other Cities

