Indonesia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2028: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Indonesia data center market size will witness investments of USD 3.07 billion by 2028 from $2.12 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period.
This report analyses the Indonesia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The government of Indonesia is taking several initiatives for the country's digital transformation. According to the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, the digital transformation strategy of Indonesia focuses on around ten sectors, such as government digitization, digital health, digital education, industrial digitization, and others.
The government provides tax incentives to boost the digital economy and promote data localization in the country. Tax exemptions depend on the investment period. For instance, if an investor invests over USD 2.10 billion in Indonesia, they will receive a tax reduction of up to 100% for around 20 years.
Regarding sustainability, the country aims to accelerate renewable energy production and contribute around 48% of renewable power to the total electricity by 2021-2030. Also, under the national electricity plan, the country aims to generate around 23% of the electricity from renewable energy sources by 2025. The government of Indonesia has set targets to achieve net zero emissions in the country by 2060.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Jakarta is the major city and economic capital of Indonesia, and the city is witnessing the majority of data center developments. It offers advantages such as strong connectivity, high skilled workforce, and free trade zones. Followed by Batam and West Java are emerging as the primary data center destinations for investors in the Indonesia data center market.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- a) Jakarta
- b) West Java
- c) Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Jakarta
- West Java
- Other Cities
