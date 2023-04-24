Biological APIs Market to be Valued at US$ 122.97 Bn by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Growth Plus Reports study, the global Biological APIs Market is projected to reach US$ 122.97 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 8.30%. The study examines major growth strategies, market dynamics and prospects, rivalry, changing market environment, market size, data and forecasts, and significant investment regions.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing demand for biological drugs will drive demand for biological APIs

North America dominates the global biological APIs market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 60.10 billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 122.97 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Therapy Area, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasng prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases will drive the revenue growth of biological APIs market. Furthermore, increasing demand for biological drugs, increasing adoption of personalized medicine, and technological advancements are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global biological APIs market from four perspectives: Product Type, Therapy Area, Application, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the global biological APIs market is segmented into proteins, antibodies, nucleic acids, and others. The antibodies segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because antibodies are increasingly being used as therapies to treat a variety of ailments, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Therapy Area Segmentation: Based on the therapy area, the global biological APIs market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and others. The oncology segment dominates the market because biological products are often used to selectively target cancer cells.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global biological APIs market is segmented into vaccines, interferon therapies, monoclonal antibody(mAb) therapies, insulin therapies, and growth hormones. The monoclonal antibodies (mAb) segment dominates the market because it is useful in the treatment of numerous disorders, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases such as COVID-19.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global biological APIs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global biological APIs market with the largest revenue share of the market. The increased frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, substantial funding for new biological API research and development, and modern healthcare infrastructure are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global biological APIs market are:

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AbbVie Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

DSM Biologics

Merck KGaA

Celltrion Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Samsung BioLogics

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The biological APIs market is competitive with a number of global corporations. Leading players invest in technological advancements, research and development, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Recent developments:

Prevail Therapeutics, a biotechnology business focusing on researching gene treatments for neurological illnesses, was acquired by Eli Lilly and company in 2021. Lilly gained access to Prevail's pipeline of gene treatments, including six in clinical development, as well as its patented gene therapy platform, as a result of the acquisition.

Bristol Myers Squibb acquired Celgene Corporation in 2019, a biotechnology firm focused on developing biological APIs for cancer and other disorders. Bristol-Myers Squibb gained access to Celgene's therapeutic pipeline, which included multiple blockbuster cancer medicines, as well as its manufacturing capabilities, as a result of the acquisition.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BIOLOGICAL APIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Proteins Antibodies Nucleic Acids Others GLOBAL BIOLOGICAL APIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY THERAPY AREA Oncology Cardiovascular Diseases Diabetes Autoimmune Diseases Others GLOBAL BIOLOGICAL APIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Vaccines Interferon Therapies Monoclonal Antibody(mAb) Therapies Insulin Therapies Growth Hormones

