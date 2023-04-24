Voption Officially Launches Its Trading Platform

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voption today introduces its cryptocurrency platform for trading, storing, and exchanging cryptocurrencies, with the support of a website for investors to 'trading any time'. Voption.org is a Cyprus- based Crypto exchange and built in 2022 with the mission to bring transparency and reliability to the Crypto community.





Voption.org provides traders of all levels with rapid and secure trading services in second-count. The development team of Voption expect this platform will be the safest place for trading the crypto assets with the extraordinary security and high safety from the technology system that Voption has established. That's why this crypto exchange is reaching the volume of trading up to 10 Million with high liquidity in the Voption system.

Voption.org is such an ideal platform for traders who are searching for a platform with the lowest costs, a big selection of altcoins, quick trades and highest payouts (95%), and excellent customer support that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week!

With the friendly design on the website, every trader can trade on Voption exchange effortlessly with complete guidelines. Voption allows the trader to deposit and withdraw easily with a few steps and traders also can experience the demo account on Voption before commencing real trades on the market.

Investors are able to participate in the Referral Program by purchasing Agency licenses. As an Agency, trader will start referring peers and earn both Agency commission and Trading Commission:

For every downline member purchasing an Agency License, immediately the user will earn up to $50 as Agency commission. The more the referral network grows, the greater commission the user gains.

Every time the downlines place an order, the user will earn Trading Commission without waiting for the result of that session. However, to continue to earn commission from the 2nd level, agencies must meet requirements for each level.

Why is Voption? What could attract the investors?

Voption is one of the ideal choices for trading because of the outstanding features brings to simplify trading processes, place customer satisfaction as a priority for development. That is a reason to prove the Voption's competencies in the future and transparently demonstrated in the below 5 points:

Security and Transparent: Voption possesses state-of-the-art security technologies to ensure that customers' information and assets are absolutely safe. Besides, Voption always improves and upgrades the system periodically to bring the best user experience values ​​"Before-in-after" every transaction made.

High payout ratio: Payout is an issue that every investor is always interested in. At Voption, traders will enjoy a "payout" rate of up to 95% as well as other incentives in terms of customer benefits. Voption always wants to bring the best benefits to customers when experiencing transactions at Voption.

Language diversity: Voption understands the difficulties of investors in terms of language as well as in its global development orientation. Therefore, Voption has integrated multi-language functionality to be able to serve many investors from all over the world - a special highlight of Voption compared to other exchanges.

Stable liquidity: With unlimited buying and selling to encourage traders to trade freely, Voption has become more and more stable by maintaining a high level of liquidity with only trading times. takes up to 10 seconds. Because if the platform has low liquidity that means it can take longer to withdraw because one's digital assets are not available. That's why more than 50,000 traders are investing and trading on Voption daily with volume up to 10 Million per day.

Insurance for Trading orders: This is the unique feature of Voption! Developer team desires to protect investors' benefits, so the "Insurance" feature is free to activate. Users can create the shield for protecting their 7 contiguous trading orders! In case all of those are loose, the initial investment of the trader will be refunded! If they win, they still get 70% pay out of all winning rounds! In any case, traders are always the winners.

How to trade on Voption?

Voption operates on a 24/7 basis which is qualified as the best available exchange for any investor with the best available market price. Customers can deposit by transferring coins from a cryptocurrency wallet to a Voption account for deposit, and vice-versa for Withdraw from both "Cold" or "Hot' wallet.

To deposit crypto coins into a Voption account, the customer needs to generate an exclusive deposit address and then initiate the transfer from the wallet to the deposit address and vice versa for the withdrawal. Remember to key in the 2FA for the verification.

Copy Trading

In addition, Voption offers traders the ultimate solution for mirroring successful traders. With its advanced copy trading feature, traders can easily select and mirror positions taken by seasoned traders, ensuring they can achieve consistent returns in the market.

You can choose an investment amount in copy trading and customize their investment strategies to meet their financial goals and risk appetite. Voption provides valuable performance and statistics data, allowing traders to track the progress of their mirrored traders and make informed decisions about their investments.

With the outstanding customer services and high security, Voption would be the exchange for all the traders to fulfill their strategy without limitation and regardless of fee.

Social Links

Telegram: https://t.me/voption_channel

Telegram official community: https://t.me/voption_official_group

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Voption_channel

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZlG1gDsXoqyLs9Pxz8_J_w

Media contact

Brand: Voption

Email: contact@voption.org

Website: https://voption.org

SOURCE: Voption