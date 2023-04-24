Calibre Scientific Acquires Greenwood Products, a U.S. Manufacturer and Provider of Laboratory Supplies and Consumables

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Greenwood Products (the “Company”), a U.S. manufacturer and provider of laboratory supplies and consumables, serving environmental, energy, pharmaceutical, food and flavors, industrial, biological, education, government, and chemical industries. Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, Greenwood Products will broaden Calibre Scientific’s manufacturing and warehouse presence in the United States market, and add scale to its growing capabilities and product portfolio worldwide.



With five facilities strategically located in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, Florida, and Colorado, Greenwood Products has become a leading manufacturer of glass and plastic bottles, jars, vials, and tubes for laboratory customers nationwide. In addition, Greenwood Products provides a diversified offering of other critical laboratory supplies including beakers, centrifuge chemicals, filtration products, pipettes, soil sampling, and equipment, among others.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific bolsters its U.S. market share by adding a variety of new customer relationships in key end markets such as environmental, energy, and food and flavors, among others. "We are excited to bring Greenwood Products into the Calibre Scientific family, as their extensive product offerings and strong reputation will significantly strengthen our presence in key regions throughout the U.S.," said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. "Together, we are poised to drive even greater value and service for our laboratory customers."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Calibre Scientific, a company that shares our commitment to quality and customer service," said Bob Scott, Founder & President of Greenwood Products. "With their support and resources, we look forward to expanding our reach and offering even more comprehensive products to our valued customers."

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers’ challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.investor.calibrescientific.com, or contact press@calibrescientific.com.