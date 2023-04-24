Bottomline Achieves Certified Integration with Trellix XDR through the Trellix Security Innovation Alliance

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a leading provider of financial technology, announced today the technical integration of Bottomline Record & Replay, a user monitoring solution for mainframe, web, and mission-critical systems, with Trellix XDR, the extended threat detection and response platform. This integration enables customers to correlate mainframe actions with events in Trellix XDR and its rich ecosystem of one thousand third-party integrations. This allows customers to better protect their assets from ever-evolving cyber threats, including insider threats.



As a member of the Trellix Security Innovation Alliance, Bottomline plays a critical role in the program’s mission to accelerate the development of interoperable security products and to simplify the integration of these products within complex customer environments, bringing better value and protection against the growing threat landscape to joint customers. Through this partnership, Bottomline and Trellix address a rising industry need to shorten response times from security events and more easily remediate compromised systems, leading to a simplified Threat Defense Lifecycle.

Bottomline’s award-winning, purpose-built user monitoring solution, Record & Replay, helps financial institutions and companies create the best defense against threats from internal and external users of their systems. The solution’s non-invasive, invisible security captures all user behavior across enterprise mainframes, web, and mission-critical systems in real time, protecting against threats and intentional or unintentional data leakage. The capabilities of Record & Replay are now available to Trellix XDR customers.

“The integration of Record & Replay within the Trellix Security Innovation Alliance program underscores Bottomline’s strong cultural commitment to help businesses fight threats on all fronts,” said Omri Kletter, Global VP, Fraud and Financial Crime, Bottomline. “Today, that includes helping customers across the ecosystem to maintain compliance, safeguard data and systems, and prevent fraud and financial crime threats from insiders and employees, whether the threats are instigated accidentally or intentionally. We are honored to bring this consumable technology to a broader marketplace of companies and financial institutions.”

“Our partnership with Bottomline aligns with the Trellix Security Innovation Alliance mission to further strengthen the security and operational resilience of our customers,” said Britt Norwood, Senior Vice President, Americas, Trellix. “We expect our joint solution to stimulate powerful new workflows for security and compliance, which is a key goal of the program.”

Bottomline Record & Replay is now available through the Trellix Security Alliance program. To learn more about how Record and Replay helps address threats in real time, visit Bottomline’s Record and Replay Solution Simulator.

About Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Bottomline makes business payments simple, smart, and secure for businesses and financial institutions, of all sizes, all over the world. More than 10,000 corporate customers, 1,400 commercial and business banks, including 15 of the top 25 global banks, rely on our industry-recognised payment and software platforms to accelerate digital transformation in a complex world of business payments and financial management. Bottomline solutions touch customers and payments in 92 countries across six continents. Our teams serve the world from primary locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, India, Australia, and Singapore. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, a highly respected software-centric private equity firm with $122 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline is a registered trademark of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Media Contacts:

John Stevens or Jacqueline Powell

Bottomline

pr@bottomline.com