Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market to Grow to More Than USD 215.32 Billion by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.41%

New York, NY, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Urban Planning Software & Services Market By Component (Services And Software), By End-Use (Companies, Government, And Real Estate & Infrastructure), By Deployment (Web-Based And Cloud-Based), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Urban Planning Software & Services Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 145.81 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 215.32 Billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.41% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Urban Planning Software & Services? How big is the Urban Planning Software & Services Industry?

Urban Planning Software & Services Report Coverage & Overview:

The numerous sets of services, programs, and tools utilized by architects, urban planners, and other associated professionals for the purpose of developing and managing urban regions are together referred to as the urban planning software & services business. The software programs are crucial tools that allow professionals to analyze and construct scenarios in preparation for developing urban regions, designing sustainable urban planning, and assessing the real impact of new infrastructure and structures. These may all be accomplished through the use of the software programs. The ultimate objective is to find workable solutions that not only promote urbanization but also cater to the requirements of the community.

In addition to project management software, data analytics tools, and consulting services, the fraternity provides a wide range of products and services. These include geographic information systems (GIS), visualization software, and three-dimensional modelling. Real estate developers, government agencies, and other organizations that are actively involved in urban planning and development are eligible to make use of the tools because they are designed specifically for their needs. During the time of forecast, the market can anticipate an increase in revenue as a result of the growing need for environmentally responsible urban planning and development.

Global Urban Planning Software & Services Market: Growth Dynamics

The increasing rate of urbanization is expected to drive growth in the global urban planning software & services market. The term "urbanization" refers to the process by which an increasing percentage of the population moves to cities and their surrounding areas and settles there. Because urban areas offer more work prospects and improved living standards, a significant portion of the world's population is moving to urban areas at a rate that is increasing with each passing year.

Because of this, cities are under a lot of pressure to guarantee that their resource management, services, and infrastructure are all in order. It is probable that the demand for urban planning services and programmes will increase as cities continue to become more complicated, as the trend continues to gain momentum. In addition, the increased interest and investment of regional governments in the development of urban regeneration projects and smart cities could contribute to higher compound annual growth rates (CAGR). These programs are geared towards raising the urban population's standard of living while also enhancing the urban environment's capacity for self-sufficiency and efficiency.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 145.81 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 215.32 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.41% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players ESRI, Bentley Systems, Autodesk, Hexagon AB, Stantec, Jacobs Engineering Group, Atkins Global, AECOM, HDR, Inc., Trimble Inc., City Form Lab, IBI Group, WSP Global Inc., Ramboll Group, Adept Technology Pvt. Ltd., GHD Group, Arup, Skanska AB, Urban Footprint, and Cardno. Key Segment By Component, By End-Use, By Deployment, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Urban Planning Software & Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on component, Services and software fall under the category of global market segments. In 2022, the software sector will bring in the most income overall. The high rate of investment in technology-related enterprises combined with the rise in the adoption of urban planning software programmers for city planning were two main factors that significantly contributed to the growth of individual segments. These technologies are essential for maintaining and analyzing data pertaining to available land, transportation networks, sewage plans, and other aspects of the environment. The provision of services, on the other hand, might be thought of as the offering of expertise or consulting guidance to infrastructure development units by service providers. The Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department has a budget of $56.5 billion in 2020.

Based on end-use, the global urban planning software & services market divisions are web-based and cloud-based. The industry registered the highest growth in the cloud-based segment in 2022 due to the several benefits of cloud-based urban planning software programs. Some of these advantages include higher accessibility and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, they can be easily customized as per the exact needs of the client including organizations and city authorities. In addition to this factor like high cyber security, scalability, improved collaboration & integration, and disaster recovery are important for segmental expansion. The starting price of using ArcGIS Urban is around USD 10,000 per year.

The global Urban Planning Software & Services market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Services

Software

By End-Use

Companies

Government

Real Estate & Infrastructure

By Deployment

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

Browse the full “Urban Planning Software & Services Market By Component (Services And Software), By End-Use (Companies, Government, And Real Estate & Infrastructure), By Deployment (Web-Based And Cloud-Based), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/urban-planning-software-services-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Urban Planning Software & Services market include -

ESRI

Bentley Systems

Autodesk

Hexagon AB

Stantec

Jacobs Engineering Group

Atkins Global

AECOM

HDR Inc.

Trimble Inc.

City Form Lab

IBI Group

WSP Global Inc.

Ramboll Group

Adept Technology Pvt. Ltd.

GHD Group

Arup

Skanska AB

Urban Footprint

Cardno

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global urban planning software & services market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.41% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global urban planning software & services market size was valued at around USD 145.81 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 215.32 billion, by 2030.

The urban planning software & services market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing rate of urbanization

Based on component segmentation, software was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on deployment principle segmentation, cloud-based was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Urban Planning Software & Services industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Urban Planning Software & Services Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Urban Planning Software & Services Industry?

What segments does the Urban Planning Software & Services Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Urban Planning Software & Services Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Component, By End-Use, By Deployment, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

As one of the regions that currently contributes the most revenue to the global urban planning software & services market, North America is poised to have the greatest growth rate over the forecast period. The high CAGR can be attributed, in large part to the United States, to the presence of factors such as rigorous rules imposed by the government and associated entities to ensure the implementation of planned metropolitan region growth. It is the location of some of the world's most meticulously planned and organized regions. Additionally, the growing number of platform developers and service providers that have their roots in the United States but are extending their operations in the foreign market is anticipated to support North America's lead with significant revenue share. This is because North America has a larger consumer base than other regions. The presence of well-planned urban areas, in addition to the growing popularity of smart city development programs, is essential to the generation of revenue in Europe. It is anticipated that Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and other regions will play significant roles in the expansion of the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2020, Autodesk, an American multinational software corporation that specializes in the development of software products and associated services for the architecture, media, engineering, manufacturing, education, construction, and entertainment industries, announced the acquisition of Spacemaker which is an AI-driven software for urban planning. Spacemaker software is known for its generative design for architectural settings

In October 2020, Sidewalks Labs, an urban planning and infrastructure subsidiary of Google, announced the release of Delve, powered by Machine Learning (ML). It can help architects, developers, and other planners to efficiently design urban areas

In July 2021, Sasaki, a global designing firm, announced the launch of Density Atlas, a new platform for urban planners. The application will focus on providing information to developers and urban designers for a better understanding of density. It explores certain limitations associated with density and helps in defining standardized metrics meant for comparing different densities across global regions

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

