Ampicillin Market Size Worth US$ 238.29 billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ampicillin Market , estimated at US$ 177.91 million in 2022, is projected to surpass US$ 238.29 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 3.30%, according to the latest evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study examines the best impactful strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends and prospects, competitive environments, changing market dynamics, market size, data and projections, and key investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of bacterial infections will drive the demand for ampicillin during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for ampicillin drugs will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Ampicillin Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 177.91 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 238.29 million Growth Rate CAGR of 3.30% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Indications, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of bacterial infections such as respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, skin, and soft tissue infections are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the global ampicillin market. Additionally, increasing government healthcare spending, a stronger emphasis on infection control methods, the proper use of antibiotics, a higher demand for ampicillin drugs to treat bacterial infections in the elderly and immunocompromised people contribute to market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global ampicillin market from four perspectives: Indications, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Indications Segmentation: Based on the indications, the global ampicillin market is segmented into meningitis, respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal infections, and others. The respiratory tract infections segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the high prevalence of respiratory tract infections globally.

Route of Administration Segmentation: Based on the route of administration, the global ampicillin market is segmented into oral and parenteral. The oral segment dominates the market because of the convenience and availability of oral preparations, which patients prefer.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global ampicillin market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies based on the distribution channel. The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market because Ampicillin is widely used in hospitals to treat a variety of bacterial infections, and competent healthcare personnel are readily available to give the medicine.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global ampicillin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global ampicillin market with the largest revenue share. The considerable revenue share of North America in the global ampicillin market can be attributed to the region's high frequency of bacterial diseases, the existence of large pharmaceutical firms, and growing public awareness of the advantages of early detection and treatment of bacterial infections.

Competitive Landscape

The following are the top companies in the global ampicillin market:

Pfizer, Inc.

Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Sanofi Aventis Pharma India

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co.

Wockhardt Ltd.

Lyka Hetero Labs

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited

ACS Dobfar S.p.A.

Viatris Inc.

The market for ampicillin is very competitive and complex. Prominent companies are developing new products and forming strategic alliances to successfully fulfill the growing global demand and maintain a strong market position.

Recent developments:

The Infectious Diseases Society of America recommended amoxicillin, ampicillin, and aminopenicillin (AP) medications for the treatment of enterococcus UTIs in January 2023. Penicillin antibiotics kill Enterococcus species and ampicillin-resistant Enterococcus isolated from lower urinary tract infections.

AMPICILLIN MARKET

