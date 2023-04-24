German French Italian Spanish English

First MSCI index based Crypto ETP launched by ETC Group starts trading on XETRA

ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP (DA20) tracks performance of the top 20 digital assets, comprising around 85% of the crypto market. 1

Investors can now passively diversify into the crypto asset market with just one ETP.

Frankfurt, April 24th 2023 - ETC Group announces the listing and trading start of the ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP (ISIN DE000A3G3ZL3, WKN A3G3ZL) on Deutsche Börse Xetra. The new exchange-traded product tracks the performance of the MSCI Global Digital Assets Top 20 Capped Index and is listed under its primary ticker DA20. The ETP is tradable in EUR and U.S. dollars on Xetra.

Issued in Germany, this is the first time investors can invest in the broad crypto market via an exchange-traded basket product that tracks the top 20 investable digital assets comprising approximately 85% of the crypto market. The three largest positions within the Index are currently Bitcoin (ETC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP). The index is managed and calculated by MSCI and rebalanced quarterly. At rebalance, the weight of individual components is limited to 30 percent in order to improve diversification. Stablecoins, privacy coins as well as ecosystem tokens, and so-called meme coins are not included in the index.

The index methodology is publicly available at <Link Index Methodology>

Investors can trade the new ETP like shares or ETFs via their regular securities account at online brokers and banks that offer trading on Xetra and trading in crypto ETPs. Like all ETC Group products, the ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 is fully backed by the underlying digital assets and issuer default risk is minimised via an independent trustee. The digital assets backing the ETP are safely and professionally kept in cold storage by a regulated custodian. All transactions are additionally monitored independently by a dedicated administrator.

The product offers an efficient way to passively diversify into the crypto market via a regulated financial product.

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and your capital is at risk.

Information contained in this press release is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an advertisement or any other step in furtherance of a public offering to retail investors in the United Kingdom, or a public offering in the United States or Canada, or any state, province or territory thereof, where neither the issuer nor its products are authorised or registered for distribution or sale and where no prospectus of the issuer has been filed with any securities regulator. Full Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/etcdisc



Notes for Editors

About ETC Group ( www.etc-group.com )

ETC Group has been created to provide investors with the tools to access the investment opportunities of the digital assets' and blockchain ecosystem. The company develops innovative digital asset-backed securities including ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (BTCE) and ETC Group Physical Ethereum (ZETH) which are listed on European exchanges including XETRA, Euronext, SIX, AQUIS UK and Wiener Börse.

With a track record of over three years, ETC Group is made up of an exceptional team of financial services professionals and entrepreneurs with experience spanning both digital assets and regulated markets. With product quality and safety at the core of our product creation approach, we aim to continuously launch best-in-class institutional-grade exchange traded products.

As a company, we have previously launched the world’s first centrally cleared Bitcoin exchange traded product on Deutsche Börse XETRA, the largest ETF trading venue in Europe, and have also launched Europe´s first Metaverse ETF together with HANetf.

Trading Information

Product Primary listing exchange Primary ticker ISIN ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets

Select 20 ETP Deutsche Börse XETRA DA20 DE000A3G3ZL3 ETC Group Physical Bitcoin Deutsche Börse XETRA

BTCE DE000A27Z304 ETC Group Physical Ethereum Deutsche Börse XETRA

ZETH DE000A3GMKD ETC Group Physical Litecoin Deutsche Börse XETRA

ELTC DE000A3GN5J9 ETC Group Physical Polkadot Deutsche Börse XETRA PLKA DE000A3GVKX6 ETC Group Physical Cardano Deutsche Börse XETRA RDAN DE000A3GVKY4 ETC Group Physical Solana Deutsche Börse XETRA ESOL DE000A3GVKZ1 ETC Group Physical Polygon Deutsche Börse XETRA MTCE DE000A3GWNP ETC Group Physical XRP Deutsche Börse XETRA GXRP DE000A3GYNB0

The product list including all exchange listings and trading information is available at https://etc-group.com/products/.

1 Excluding stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, and other.

