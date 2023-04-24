Epazz is Developing a New Method of Transporting Lifesaving Blood for Military Troops in the Field Using ZenaDrone 1000, Which Will be Tested With the US Air Force Overseas

CHICAGO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company is developing a new container to provide data for the military to transport blood to troops in the field. The container will ensure the blood is safely transported and will transmit all information regarding how the blood was used.

ZenaDrone has been invited to work with the U.S. Air Force at an overseas base to test the ZenaDrone 1000 platform under battlefield conditions. In addition, the U.S. Marine Corps is interested in using ZenaDrone 1000 in its real-life situations.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “Things are taking shape fast; we are producing more drones to keep up with the pilot program’s demands for contracts we are entering into with new customers. In addition to the U.S. military, we have interest from the oil and gas sectors and the rechargeable energy sector. We will be sharing the progress being made with these industries in the very near future.”

About ZenaDrone 1000

The ZenaDrone 1000 is a totally autonomous drone, surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution. The drone combines innovative software technology with compact and rugged hardware engineered for industrial uses for military, construction, agriculture, surveillance, search and rescue and customizable applications. This multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle has garnered positive reviews from several industries, especially the military, agriculture, oil and gas, wildfire management and civil engineering. The ZenaDrone 1000 also is equipped with machine learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. ZenaDrone uses the data captured from its cameras to create a 3D interactive environment.

In the coming year, the goal of ZenaDrone is to enhance its AI capabilities, including autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions and dual-use features to accommodate commercial and military drone applications.

About ZenaDrone Inc. ( https://www.zenadrone.com/ )

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving its intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

The ZenaDrone team will use predictive AI analytics or predictive modeling — a type of analysis that employs methods and resources — to create predictive models and forecast outcomes based on acquired data. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology. Techniques used in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics and data mining.

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications that organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include DeskFlex™ ( room-scheduling software ) and Provitrac™ ( an applicant-tracking system ). The company also is involved in upgrading the AI technology of ZenaDrone 1000 to increase its global reach across industries.

Safe Harbor

This Safe Harbor statement is made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue” (or the negatives thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results might differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating those forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com , including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its over-the-counter market filings that contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of its operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.