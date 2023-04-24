Friendable Acquires OnlyFanPass.com as the Company Adds Additional Opportunity for Its Technology to Compete in the OnlyFans Marketplace

As further advancements and re-positioning of the Company’s tech, streaming and digital platform assets have continued, a strategic opportunity for a competitive OnlyFans mobile application, platform and website have taken shape for market entry or white label partners



CAMPBELL, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology, marketing, and software service provider, is pleased to announce its acquisition of an additional intellectual property asset, with the purchase of the OnlyFanPass.com domain name, as the Company’s focus on leveraging existing technology assets for new markets in 2023 is proceeding as planned.

“Having developed such a wealth of technology assets over the previous years, it’s been very rewarding to have dug our heels in on what and how we may re-purpose certain aspects or modules of what we developed for exciting new business opportunities that are showing rapid growth. We’ve also been able to analyze the marketplace, other products, technologies, and opportunities we have as a company/business moving into 2023 and beyond,” said Robert A. Rositano Jr., Friendable, Inc., CEO.

“As we continued to focus on market opportunities and rapid paths to revenue the OnlyFans business model was staring right at us. As we analyzed our technology it was easy to see that we could meet and deploy for an OnlyFans market opportunity more rapidly than the TikTok competitive app and have begun to run a parallel effort to bring these both to the market. Having these new opportunities take shape without having to spend the time or development dollars of the past to achieve is one of the things I’m most excited about. Timing is everything and by leveraging monies and time spent, along with what we’ve learned along the way, we will have various new ways of pushing products and partners into existing markets and capture our collective share of revenue. Thank you to our team, partners, investors, shareholders, and friends, without our collective visions, efforts and solid focus on true technology assets, we would not have this opportunity to rapidly push forward,” said Robert A. Rositano Jr., Friendable, Inc., CEO.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile technology, marketing, and software services provider. The Company has developed a base of technologies that have been productized beginning in 2013 and is now leveraging these various technologies to power certain Friendable owned brands, as well as white-label offerings to companies or entrepreneurs seeking to enter an existing market quickly and cost-effectively, leveraging the many years of technology developed and owned by the Company. The Company is also involved in the marketing, development and identification of products, services, or brand opportunities the Company feels have mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable’s most recent technology deployment aimed to service Indie Music Artists; including a one of a kind 360 artist platform. The offering previously included music production/collaboration, music distribution (Spotify, SoundCloud, Play Listing, Livestream/live events, promotions, ticket sales, behind the scenes, Merch designs/store/ship, tips, fan interaction, subscription offerings and more, which all equal revenue sharing and earning for all music artists. It has been the Company’s goal to become the new launch point for Indie Artists, as well as Artists at all levels, as they build engagement, revenue, and fans/followers. For 2023 the company has focused on providing these technologies to others seeking similar or the same functionality, with new skins, features or UI/UX that targets a new or existing market.

Fan Pass, Fan Pass Live and its livestream artist platform, launched July 24, 2020, has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen. The Company acquired Artist Republik and FeaturedX in January 2022, and was unable to proceed with the technology assets acquired from Artist Republik but continues to proceed with new versions of FeaturedX.com the Company expects to be released in 2023.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com , www.FanPassLive.com and www.featuredx.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.