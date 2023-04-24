From Seed to Sizzle: The Plant Based Meat Market Set to Blossom to $15Bn by 2028, Propelled by Evolving Taste & Eco-Conscious Diet: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by Consumers’ Preference for Vegetarian Alternatives due to Growing Concerns About their Health and the Welfare of Animals, the Global Plant-based Meat Market is Forecasted to Reach $15 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study .

Plant-based meat is composed of protein, fat, vitamins, minerals, and water, similar to meat derived from animals. Modern plant-based meat is similar to regular meat in terms of flavor, look, and preparation.

Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this high-opportunity market from its latest research study.

1. Rising Environmental Concerns to Propel the Market Growth

According to Research estimates, the Global Plant-based Meat Market – which was valued at around US$ 3 Bn in 2017 to reach nearly US$ 7 Bn by 2022 – is expected to grow further to more than US$ 15 Bn opportunity by 2028. The physical characteristics of typical meat products are mimicked in meat replacements, which also share their flavor, texture, and look. Plant-based meat was primarily created to replace or lessen human reliance on animal meat. It is made from different kinds of materials like soy, pea, and wheat are some of the most commonly used raw ingredients for producing these foods. Compared to meat from animals, it is considered to be healthier and more environmentally friendly.

2. Change in Consumer Behaviour to Positively Impact the Market Growth

Consumer food choices are changing considerably on a global scale. People are becoming more conscious of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and choosing a balanced approach to protein intake. To ensure that they stay active and healthy for a long time, consumers are taking a proactive approach and increasing their protein intake. As a result, they are altering their eating patterns and increasing their intake of plant-based protein foods.

Alternative proteins, such as meat replacements, are growing in popularity due to this reason. As a result, consumers are increasingly adopting vegetarian or flexitarian diets to either eliminate or reduce their meat intake and so indirectly lower carbon footprints, in turn expanding the Plant-based Meat Market.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Sample Report

3. Shortcomings in the Imitation of Plant-based Meat Impose a Negative Impact on the Market

Few plant-based meat products are much higher in contents like calories and saturated fatty acids which are considered quite harmful to the human body. Products like plant-based burgers have high calorie and saturated fat levels in comparison to meat-based burgers. The high salt content of the burgers may cause problems for the consumer's heart. The increasing use of these products could result in health problems, which impede the market's ability to grow in terms of revenue. Additionally, some plant-based meat substitutes are unhealthy due to their high processing levels, chemical additives, and fillers. These elements could have an impact on the market expansion.

Market Taxonomy

By Source

Soy

Pea

Wheat

Others

By Type

Chicken

Pork

Beef

Fish

By Product

Burgers Patties

Sausages

Strips & Nuggets

Others

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods Inc.

Starbucks

Tofurky

Kraft Foods, Inc.

Lightlife Foods, Inc

Maple Leaf Foods

Sunfed

VBites Foods Limited

Trader Joe's

Ojah B.V.

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Global Plant-based Meat Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Global Dietary Fibers Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Nuts & Seeds and Legumes), Type (Insoluble, Soluble), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Feed) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA))

According to Ken Research Analysis, the Global Dietary Fibers Market was valued at ~US$ 5 billion in 2017. Increased product demand due to growing consumer awareness of eating a healthy diet and leading an active lifestyle is likely to fuel the market expansion of dietary fibers in the forecasted period. It is estimated to be ~US$ 8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 15 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of ~11% during 2022-2028.

India Online Meat Delivery Market outlook to FY2027F - Driven by the assurance of safety and hygiene by the online players, new innovative product categories and doorstep express service

In the near future it is anticipated that the demand will grow at a double digit CAGR on the basis of revenue between FY2022P and FY2027F. Drone Technology, Voice Ordering, Processing Centre Automation and Innovative Product Category is anticipated to drive the Online Meat Delivery Market in future. Demand Prediction and Customer Behaviour Analysis is crucial to ensure sufficient availability of meat products and to ensure minimum spoilage of these products.

Vietnam Pudding Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by Robust Population of Millennial Consumers along with Proliferation of Food Tech Apps

The pudding market in Vietnam is expected to experience medium level of growth owing to population growth along with rising incomes, health consciousness and the thriving bakery industry. Market expected to gain momentum with rise in disposable income per capita and increase in target population. Demand from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities such as HCM, Hanoi and Da Nang to dominate the market in the future. Technical innovation in bakery equipment to result in efficient delivery of a variety of artisanal baked products at scale. New products such as fat free and sugar free pudding is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube