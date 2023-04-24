Dental Implants Market Size to Surpass USD 6.95 billion by 2030, exhibiting a 6.7% CAGR

Pune, India, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global dental implants market size is projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, reaching USD 6.95 Billion by 2030 from USD 4.15 Billion in 2022, published by Fortune Business Insights.

Dental implants are typically used to support dental prosthetics/false teeth. The growing incidence of oral disorders across the world is boosting the demand for these implants. For example, according to the WHO, 3.5 billion people were suffering from oral diseases in 2020. This factor is anticipated to boost the demand for these implants during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

February 2022 - Zest Dental Solutions introduced LOCATOR R-Tx abutment for its versatile LOCATOR overdenture inserts. R-Tx offers greater flexibility and durability. This abutment can help clinicians treat narrow & standard ridge cases.





Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-implants-market-100443





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.95 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 4.42 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 206





Key Takeaways from the Dental Implants Market:

The Market Growth is expected to receive a boost due to the rising prevalence of dental disorders.

The Market Growth is likely to be restricted due to the expensive nature of implant procedures.

The market is categorized into titanium, zirconium, and other materials based on their composition.

In 2022, North America secured the second-largest market share.

Driving factor:

Growing Dental Disorder Cases to Boost Market Growth

Some of the critical factors contributing to the market growth include rising cases of tooth loss, growth in per capita healthcare spending, high demand for aesthetic dentistry, and introduction of technologically advanced products. The prevalence of edentulism is growing among the elderly population, thereby driving market expansion.

However, high implant procedure costs may impede market growth over the coming years.





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dental-implants-market-100443





Regional insights:

Europe to Lead Market Share Owing to Increasing Demand for Dental Implants

The Europe market revenue stood at USD 1.70 billion in 2022. This was driven by factors, such as vast presence of dental implant manufacturers, growing preference for tooth implants, continuously rising elderly population, and favorable reimbursement policies, thereby increasing the demand for dental implants in the region.

Segmentation:

Titanium Implants Gain Traction Due to Their High Biocompatibility

Based on material, the market is segregated into titanium, zirconium, and others. The titanium segment is predicted to account for a major dental implants market share. This is because titanium-based dental implants are highly suitable for nearly all types of procedures, are non-allergic, and possess great biocompatibility.

Tapered Implants Find Robust Demand among Patients Due to Their High Convenience

In terms of design, the market has been categorized into tapered implants and parallel-walled implants.

The tapered implants segment captured the largest market share in 2022. These implants are suitable for immediate placement as they are designed for narrow gaps and teeth with high root proximity. These advantages make them a popular treatment choice after immediate tooth extraction.

High Usage of Endosteal Implants to Boost their Adoption

Based on type, the market is divided into endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, and transosteal implants. The endosteal implants segment held a sizeable market share in 2022 as they are the most common types of implants that are placed in the bone.

Patients Might Increase their Preference for Solo Dental Practices Due to Presence of Skilled Dentists

Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into solo practices, DSO/group practices, and others. The solo practices segment captured a dominant market position due to the growing preference for these practices for dental implant procedures among patients.





Quick Buy – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100443





Competitive Landscape

Institut Straumann AG Held Sizeable Market Share in 2022

The market has a few leading companies holding a major share of the industry. Market leader Institut Straumann AG captured the largest market share as it has a broad portfolio of premium products. The company offers a vast range of implants at premium prices. Robust product offerings and successful penetration of these products in key revenue-generating regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America have made Institut Straumann AG a prominent supplier of dental implants. Danaher and Dentsply Sirona are the other leading market players.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Dental Implants Market:

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

ZimVie Inc. (Zimmer Biomet) (U.S.)

Osstem Implant (South Korea)

BioHorizons (U.S.)

CeraRoot SL (Spain)

Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher) (U.S.)

Cortex (Israel)

Dentium (South Korea)

Zest Dental Solutions (U.S.)

Some major points from Table of Content:

Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material



Titanium Zirconium Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design



Tapered Implants Parallel Walled Implants



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Endosteal Implants Subperiosteal Implants Transosteal Implants



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user



Solo Practices DSO/ Group Practices Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material



Titanium Zirconium Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design



Tapered Implants Parallel Walled Implants



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Endosteal Implants Subperiosteal Implants Transosteal Implants



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user



Solo Practices DSO/ Group Practices Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country



U.S. By Type Canada



TOC Continued…





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-implants-market-100443





Related Links:

Taiwan Dental Equipment & Implants Market Size, Share, Growth Industry Report, 2020-2027

Dental Prosthetics Market Share, Size, Demand, and Forecast

Clear Aligners Market Size, Share, Growth Industry Report

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Share, Size, Demand, and Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245