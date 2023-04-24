Unleashing the Potential of Composites: Global Market to Surge Past $120 Billion by 2028, Empowering Innovations in Automotive, Wind Energy and Construction Industries: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by a rise in demand from end-user industries like automotive and transportation along with improved qualities such as high strength and modulus, long fatigue life, acoustic insulation, reduced weight, and corrosion resistance, the Global Composites Market is Forecasted to Cross US$ 120 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study .

A composite is a substance created from two or more constituent substances. These ingredient substances, which differ significantly from one another chemically or physically, are combined to produce a substance having characteristics that are distinct from those of the constituent substances.

Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this high-opportunity market from its latest research study.

1. Increased Adoption of Composites in Various End-User Industries Have Increased the Market’s Growth Rate

According to Research estimates, the Global Composites Market – which was valued US$ 70 Bn by 2022 – is expected to grow further to more than US$ 120 Bn opportunity by 2028. Some of the factors that propel the growth of the composites market over the forecast period include rising demand for lightweight materials and fuel-efficient vehicles in the transportation sector, rising carbon fiber usage in wind blades, soaring applications from construction and infrastructure appliances, and rising demand for glass fiber-reinforced composite pipes in sewage and water management.

2. High Growth Rate of Thermoplastic Composites is Benefiting the Market Growth

Thermoplastic composites are highly demanded by the end-user industries including automotive, aerospace, construction, oil and gas, and materials handling. The product's capacity to use quick cycle time thermoforming part manufacturing procedures, minimal moisture uptake requirements, and strong, damage-resistant material are the driving factors for its rise in the aforementioned industries. In many sectors, the substance has varied functions. In the aerospace and defense industries, thermoplastic composites, for instance, are used to minimize corrosion and the total weight of aircraft construction. In addition, compared to conventional materials, maintenance costs for aircraft made of composite materials have dropped significantly. Numerous qualities of thermoplastic composites include their excellent strength, small weight, resilience to the elements, and variety of surface textures.

3. Improper Composite Waste Disposal to Stagnate the Market Growth

A few of the challenges that are limiting the market include higher expenses, strict environmental regulations, and restrictions on waste disposal. Additionally, composite end-of-life waste management is coming under scrutiny due to the growing use of life cycle assessment as a component of the material selection process in several sectors.

For instance, the industry must address substantial societal and industrial difficulties because it is estimated that a significant percentage of waste in the UK ends up in landfills. Additionally, the rise in plastic garbage has forced governments all over the world to enact strict environmental regulations. The government's efforts to address the issues raised by plastic trash have been emphasized by the ban on single-use plastic in many nations which is posing pressure on the composites market.

Market Taxonomy

By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

By End User

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Wind Energy

Aerospace & Defence

Construction & Infrastructure

Other

By Resin Type

Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Players

Huntsman Corporation LLC

SGL Group

Teijin Ltd

CooperVision

DuPont

Owens Corning

Toray Industries, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Solvay

Exel Group

DOW

Global Composites Market

