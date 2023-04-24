Talent Management Software Market Size to Surpass USD 20.59 billion by 2030, exhibiting a 12.5% CAGR

pune,India, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Talent Management Software Market size was valued at USD 8.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.05 billion in 2023. The market is projected to touch USD 20.59 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Streamlining Hiring Process through Technological Innovations to Boost Market Potential Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in a report titled, "Global Talent Management Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

The market is witnessing robust technological innovations due to the large-scale adoption of mobile technology. This market is gaining major traction due to continuous implementation of innovative technologies and dynamic human resource practices. Many key companies in the industry are increasing their focus on upgrading their existing software to boost their business performance.





Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/talent-management-software-market-100374





Key Industry Development:

June 2022 - Cornerstone OnDemand agreed with Skillsoft to buy SumTotal, a provider of learning and human capital management SaaS services for clients working in complex and highly regulated sectors.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 20.59 Billion Base Year 2022 Talent Management Software Market Size in 2022 USD 8.14 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered Type, Enterprise Type, Deployment, End-user and Geography Talent Management Software Market Growth Drivers Streamlining Hiring Process Through Technological Advancements to Foster Market Potential





Key Takeaways

Talent management software is experiencing substantial technological modifications primarily driven by the introduction of mobile technology.

Acceptance of Cloud-based Talent Management Solutions to Foster Market Potential

By Type Analysis: Talent Acquisition Captured Maximum Market Share with Rising Demand to Boost Productivity

Talent Management Software Market Size in Asia Pacific was USD 3.23 Billion in 2022





Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/talent-management-software-market-100374





Drivers and Restraints:

Streamlining Hiring Process Through Technological Advancements to Foster Market Potential

The market is being driven by the growing implementation of cloud-based platforms and usage of mobile-based employee management systems. HR professionals and companies alike are using Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms to automate various processes. These include scouting, identifying, and recruiting new employees, while retaining the existing ones.

However, low awareness regarding the benefits and importance of TMS solutions among SMEs may hinder market growth.

Segments:

Need for Smooth Hiring Process to Boost Adoption of Talent Acquisition Solutions

Based on type, the market is segmented into performance management, compensation management, talent acquisition, learning management, and others. In 2022, the talent acquisition segment captured the largest share in the market due to the rising need for smooth onboarding, recruiting, and sourcing processes.

SMEs to Adopt Performance Management Solutions Due to Rising Spending on HR Technologies

Based on enterprise type, the market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is set to capture a major market share during the forecast period. Small- and mid-sized enterprises are anticipated to be the early adopters of advanced HR technologies, prompting market participants to launch cost-effective options to expensive talent management technologies.

Cloud-based Talent Management Software Widely Used for its Beneficial Characteristics

In terms of deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is predicted to hold the largest market share due to its favorable properties such as adaptability, on-demand services, and agility.

IT & Telecommunication Segment to Boost Installation of Talent Management Software Due to Intense Digital Competition

In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, government, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment is anticipated to hold a major market share during the forecast timeframe as the industry is witnessing intense digital competition. Moreover, other factors, such as rising demand for new-generation customers with precise information and an unpredictable economy, have compelled companies to hire trained workforce.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/talent-management-software-market-100374





Regional Insights:

North America held a dominant position in the market and is expected to retain this position over the coming years. The region has showcased robust potential with respect to adopting core HR, talent management, and recruitment technologies, according to a survey by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. These factors will boost the deployment of talent management software solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players to Focus on Mergers & Acquisitions to Boost their Business Operations

Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Talentsoft, Cisco Systems, Inc., and CornerStone OnDemand, Inc. are some of the major participants in the market. These companies offer solutions that are equipped with innovative technologies such as AI and cloud. Moreover, stiff competition in the market has compelled these market players to use the acquisition strategy to strengthen their presence.

LIST OF LEADING ORGANIZATIONS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Cornerstone OnDemand (Saba Software, Inc.) (U.S.)

Workday, Inc. (U.S.)

Applied Training Systems, Inc. (Trakstar) (U.S.)

Talentsoft (France)

BambooHR LLC (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Sage Group plc (U.K.)

15Five (U.S.)

Major Table of Contents:

Global Talent Management Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) Performance Management Talent Acquisition Learning Management Compensation Management Others By Enterprise Type (USD) Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-premise By End-user (USD) IT and Telecommunication BFSI Government Healthcare Education Manufacturing Others By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific

North America Talent Management Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) Performance Management Talent Acquisition Learning Management Compensation Management Others By Enterprise Type (USD) Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-premise By End-user (USD) IT and Telecommunication BFSI Government Healthcare Education Manufacturing Others By Country (USD) United States Canada Mexico

South America Talent Management Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) Performance Management Talent Acquisition Learning Management Compensation Management Others By Enterprise Type (USD) Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-premise By End-user (USD) IT and Telecommunication BFSI Government Healthcare Education Manufacturing Others By Country (USD) Brazil Argentina



TOC Continued….





Quick Buy – Talent Management Software Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100374





FAQ’s

How big is the talent management software market?

Talent Management Software Market size was USD 8.14 billion in 2022

How fast is the talent management software market growing?

The Talent Management Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

Related Reports:

Human Capital Management Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth

Cloud Workflow Market Size, Industry Share, Forecast 2023-2030

Enterprise Resource Planning [ERP] Software Market Size, Share and Growth

Big Data Technology Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245