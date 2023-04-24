From Yoga Mats to Boardrooms: Could the Athleisure Phenomenon Skyrocket to a $450 Bn Empire by 2028?: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by an Increase in Consumer Fitness and Health Consciousness, Fueling Desire for Stylish Yet Comfortable Clothing, the Global Athleisure Market is Forecasted to Cross US$ 450 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study . Athleisure is a hybrid style of clothing that combines athleticism and leisure and is intended to be both comfortable and durable enough for active use. It is frequently worn during athletic events as well as in other places, such as the workplace, school, or other informal or social gatherings.

Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this high-opportunity market from its latest research study.

1. Advanced Features in Sports Apparel have Increased the Market’s Growth Rate

According to Research estimates, the Global Athleisure Market – which was valued around US$ 300 Bn by 2022 – is expected to grow further to more than US$ 450 Bn opportunity by 2028. New products are being introduced by manufacturers that were manufactured with sturdy, long-lasting materials. Consumer interest has been piqued by the availability of sports apparel with improved features like moisture management, temperature control, and other performance-enhancing qualities that reduce the risk of injury and discomfort. Due to all of these distinctive traits, customers are willing to pay more for these extra advantages. Thus, it has become more common for people to dress in sporting gear while enjoying their free time.

2. Increasing Wellness Trend to Propel the Market Growth

Wellness has developed from a specialized lifestyle choice to a new status symbol and an industry-spanning expression of personal values that spans high-end travel, high-end beauty, and exercise. Streetwear athleisure trends, which are driven by modern affluent customers' need to combine comfort and style, have had a big impact on luxury fashion. Luxury brands are releasing new athletic products including shirts, leggings, and shorts to capitalize on the rising athletic wear which is in turn benefiting the Athleisure Market as today's wealthy shoppers require more luxurious clothing options that are both convenient and fashionable.

3. Increasing Product Sales of Counterfeit Products Impacted the Market Negatively

Consumer fraud in the form of product counterfeiting occurs when a product is sold under false pretences. Products that are unlawfully manufactured yet seem like the real thing are called counterfeits. These products are often of lesser performance, dependability, or durability. It is important to learn as much as possible about the marketplaces for luxury goods and counterfeit goods, as well as about the consumers in each of these areas. Due to the customer's reliance on the seller's information, which is susceptible to manipulation, many counterfeit items are bought online. The Internet enables counterfeiters to market fraudulent items without first being examined by consumers. Therefore, if the product is presented online in an intricate and sophisticated fashion, it will positively affect users' impressions of the legitimacy of items, which will enhance users' readiness to buy online. This is, therefore, negatively impacting the market growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Clothing

Footwear

Others

By End User

Men

Women

Children

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Players

Adidas AG

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

The Gap, Inc.

ALALA

Esprit Retail B.V. & Co. KG

Carbon38 Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

