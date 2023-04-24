Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Exhibits a Revenue CAGR of 5.4% and Expected to Reach US$ 19.9 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market size is valued at US$ 12.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 19.9 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2031
The global nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market was valued and expected to rise during the forecast period with a significant rise in revenue share. The nontuberculous mycobacteria are infectious agents which cause infections other than tuberculosis and leprosy. Of around 125 species of mycobacteria, only 40% have the potential to cause infection in humans.
Recent Development in the Market:
- In January 2022, Spero Therapeutics stated that the FDA had withdrawn the clinical stay imposed on its Phase IIa SPR720 study by the agency. Patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary illness are being examined with medication, an oral antibacterial agent (NTM-PD).
- In June 2022, for treating pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial disorders brought on by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) and Mycobacterium abscessus, the FDA granted NUZYRA® from Paratek Pharmaceuticals Fast Track Designation (MAB).
Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 12.4 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 19.9 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways:
- The prevalence of novel infectious diseases drives the market revenue growth exponentially.
- The rising antimicrobial resistance is developing rare infectious diseases like nontuberculous mycobacterial infections.
- The decrease in vaccination rates increases the number of infected patients and the emergence of nontuberculous mycobacterial infection.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
Numerous factors, such as population growth, migration from rural to urban areas, poverty, and unfavorable ecological changes, drive the nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market. Furthermore, the most important element driving the emergence of uncommon infectious illnesses like nontuberculous mycobacterium infection is the fast spread of antibiotic resistance.
However, the absence of accurate disease diagnosis and strict government regulations on new medication research is preventing the global revenue growth of the nontuberculous mycobacterial infections market.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation By Drug Class
Based on drug class, the global nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market is segmented into macrolides, rifampin, aminoglycoside, and others. The macrolides segment accounts for the largest market revenue share because it acts as the first line of defense (clarithromycin and azithromycin), has lesser gastrointestinal toxicity, and treats orofacial infections.
Segmentation By Distribution Channels
Based on the distribution channels, the global nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to large drug distribution globally and the education of patients and healthcare professionals on medication use.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global medication nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the rising prevalence of infection and major market participants introducing cutting-edge technologies for disease detection.
Competitive Landscape:
A list of the market player operating in the global nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market are:
- SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Dauntless Pharmaceuticals
Report Coverage:
The report analyzes basic market fundamentals and dynamics, strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and collaborations. The study also provides a comprehensive discussion of the future of the global nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market.
