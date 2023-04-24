Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR”, the “Company”, “Consolidated Uranium”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market (the “OTCQX”) under the symbol “CURUF”, having graduated from the OTCQB® Venture Market. The OTCQX is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which more than 10,000 U.S. and international securities trade. Trading on OTCQX enhances visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors. The Company’s common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CUR”.



Philip Williams, Chairman and CEO commented, “Graduating to the OTCQX marks a significant milestone for Consolidated Uranium, and our commitment to transparency, credibility, and growth. As we advance our global portfolio, and particularly our U.S. assets, we look forward to leveraging this platform to expand our investor base, increase liquidity, and unlock new opportunities for our business.”

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best-practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Consolidated Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development.

The Company is currently advancing its portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado, with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels Inc., a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.

